3 great white sharks detected off North Carolina as Memorial Day crowds head to the beach

Three great white sharks were detected just off North Carolina's coast just as Memorial Day crowds were set to descend on the beach.

What's happening?

On May 20, OCEARCH Shark Tracker showed signals from three great white sharks — Ripple, Cross, and Bella — in waters near Kitty Hawk off North Carolina, WRAL reported.

OCEARCH tracks marine animals fitted with transmitters that send a signal each time they surface. The nonprofit uses that data to follow shark migration patterns up and down the Atlantic coast, giving scientists and the public a clearer picture of where the animals are traveling.

According to WRAL, Bella is a 720-pound female great white first tagged in July 2025 and logged for 6,199 tracked miles. Ripple is a 778-pound male first tagged in September 2025 with 5,904 tracked miles, and Cross is a 377-pound male first tagged in late 2025 who has traveled 3,579 miles so far.

The update comes just as beach traffic is expected to spike for the holiday weekend. Earlier in 2026, OCEARCH also spotted Contender, the biggest male great white the group has tagged in the Western North Atlantic, near Cape Fear, after first tagging him off the Florida-Georgia coast.

Why does it matter?

The biggest takeaway for beachgoers is awareness, not panic. A shark located offshore does not mean an attack is imminent, but it does mean people entering the water should stay alert and follow local safety guidance.

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Shark encounters often become more likely when more people pour into coastal waters at the same time. As holiday weekends bring swimmers, surfers, anglers, and boaters into the ocean, the overlap between people and sharks naturally increases.

That overlap can be shaped by human activity in other ways, too, including fishing patterns, bait presence, and heavy beach use that draws more attention to nearshore wildlife. In many cases, the animals are simply moving through habitats they've used for generations, while humans temporarily crowd into the same space.

However, tracking technology gives communities a better chance to respond in real time. For anyone planning a beach day, that can mean safer choices and fewer surprises.

What's being done?

OCEARCH's shark-tagging work is part of a broader effort to understand migration and share live data with the public. Every ping adds to a growing map of where these animals travel, helping scientists, officials, and beach communities monitor movement during busy seasons.

For everyday beachgoers, the best step is preparation. Check local beach conditions before heading out, pay attention to posted advisories, and swim near lifeguards whenever possible.

It's also smart to avoid swimming at dawn or dusk, stay out of the water if you see schools of fish or fishing activity nearby, and keep pets out of the surf when wildlife activity is elevated. If local authorities ask people to clear the water, do it immediately.

With summer just getting started, the latest pings are less a reason to cancel a beach trip than a reason to stay informed. As more people head into the surf, awareness and respect for the ocean can go a long way.

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