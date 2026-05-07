Drone captures great white shark swimming inches from unaware child in California

For beachgoers, it's a vivid example of how much can go unnoticed from the sand.

A picture-perfect beach day in Southern California turned into a heart-stopping near-miss when drone footage captured a great white shark swimming just inches behind an unsuspecting boy on a boogie board.

The video, posted by the Great White Drone YouTube channel and shared by A-Z Animals, is a striking reminder that even calm, clear water can hide major risks. It also highlights a broader truth: These encounters are often less about sharks actively coming after people and more about humans and wildlife sharing the same crowded coastal space.

In the clip, a young boy floats in green-blue water close to shore, seemingly unaware of what is approaching from behind. Then a large great white enters the frame and moves directly toward him. As the boy paddles, the massive predator catches up, briefly trailing so closely that it looks to be only inches away before finally peeling off.

The YouTube channel is run by a boy who says in the bio that he is 14 years old with a deep interest in sharks, which makes the video even more unusual. It was captured by a kid using drone technology to show viewers what is happening just offshore. For beachgoers, it's a vivid example of how much can go unnoticed from the sand.

These sharks mainly prey on animals such as seals, sea lions, and dolphins, not people. That doesn't mean they're harmless, of course. A close pass from an animal that large can still turn dangerous in seconds, even if it is investigating rather than hunting.

Sharks are moving through their habitat, while swimmers, surfers, and boogie boarders are entering it for fun. More recreation in nearshore waters means more opportunities for overlap, especially in popular beach areas.

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Shark encounters have been occurring earlier off the California coast this year due to a massive marine heat wave in the Pacific Ocean. Surf competitions have been shut down, and one surfer recently captured harrowing footage of a shark that chased his buddy for nearly 10 minutes.

As humans continue to encroach on natural environments and resources are limited due to a changing climate, contact with deadly predators will continue to increase. A BBC report examined why animals attack humans and found that most attacks result from unexpected encounters, where the animal is startled and reacts defensively.

It's an important reminder that having a healthy respect for the environment around us makes it safer for humans and animals.

As A-Z Animals noted, the young creator "has a passion for sharks and wants to share their beauty with the world and raise awareness about protecting them from harm and extinction."

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