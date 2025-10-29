Researcher stunned after catching 'needle in a haystack' footage of rare creature: 'Likely the first time anyone has seen this'

A research project in Rhode Island's waters yielded an unexpected discovery with the first-ever sighting of an iconic marine species.

According to the Providence Journal, the Atlantic Shark Institute has been monitoring the waters for years using baited remote underwater vehicles (BRUVs). Many species have been recorded, but a great white shark had never graced the video's monitors until now. As a BRUV observed the waters near Block Island, a juvenile great white shark swam into frame.

"This is likely the first time anyone has seen this shark and, based on its size, it is likely a juvenile and perhaps even a young-of-the-year (less than a year old) white shark," said Jon Dodd, executive director of the institute. He went on to describe it as a "needle in the haystack discovery."

It's difficult to overstate just how important a role sharks play in the ocean ecosystem. They are highly resilient and have survived multiple extinction events across their roughly 450-million-year existence.

Sharks act as the ocean's cleanup crews as hunters and scavengers. They protect the ocean's most important natural carbon sinks, such as kelp and seagrass, by controlling grazing populations. They also absorb carbon, and when they perish, take it all with them as they descend to the ocean floor to provide a bonanza for the creatures below.

The discovery shows how valuable cameras can be in conservation research and practice. Whether underwater or on a trail, camera traps help researchers build an accurate picture of wildlife behavior, numbers, and needs. The better an area's wildlife is understood, the more effective local initiatives to protect nature will be.

The institute's Facebook post about the story attracted some amusing, clever, and thoughtful comments from impressed followers.

One user said, in an homage to the 1970s classic Jaws: "I think you're going to need a bigger camera."

Another commenter wrote: "That weird moment when you find yourself thinking, 'Wow, what a handsome shark.'"

