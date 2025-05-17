Public outrage swells after policy restrictions on iconic lake threatens millions of Americans: 'This has massive impacts on coastal communities'

"The basic scientific supplies that we use … [are] being restricted."

The Trump administration has dramatically cut staff at the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As a result, Great Lakes scientists can't protect people and animals from toxic algal blooms.

What's happening?

As ProPublica reported, federal funding cuts are weakening environmental protections in the Great Lakes. The remaining staff members at the lab protecting the lakes now can't purchase equipment to process water samples or operate buoys to prevent toxic algae exposure.

The lab's boat and buoy operations will likely be limited or interrupted, creating gaps in algal bloom monitoring. Halting this monitoring will affect drinking water supplies, recreational waterways, and millions of people who depend upon the Great Lakes for water.

"The basic scientific supplies that we use to provide the local communities with information on algal bloom toxicity — our purchasing of them is being restricted based on the limitations currently being put in by the administration," said Bret Collier, who oversaw the federal scientists that run the Great Lakes harmful algal bloom program, per ProPublica.

Gregory Dick, director of the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research at the University of Michigan said, "This has massive impacts on coastal communities."

Why are algal bloom protections important?

The Great Lakes are the world's largest surface freshwater system and a crucial source of water for millions of people.

Algal blooms have worsened in the lakes because of human activities such as wastewater treatment and farming. These activities introduce excess nitrogen and phosphorus into the water, causing algae to grow at rates the ecosystem can't handle.

Meanwhile, rising global temperatures create ideal conditions for toxic algal blooms to thrive.

Algal bloom monitoring is crucial to preventing health problems and to avoiding spending billions of dollars to remedy toxic waterways. Government funding for this work is necessary to safeguard public health, preserve local ecosystems, and protect aquatic life essential to the food chain.

Without such protections in place, people can suffer from many severe conditions, including neurological disorders and lung infections.

How can I protect myself from algal blooms?

Municipal water authorities in Great Lakes states have written letters in support of the lab and emphasized the need for its continued work on algal bloom protection. Advocates are speaking out about the necessity for funding for algal bloom monitoring and the health risks that result without it.

Individuals can protect themselves by checking local health advisories before using or touching any natural body of water. If you see bluish-green algae in the water or notice an unpleasant smell, it's best to avoid it and contact your local health department to request that it be tested.

Where algal blooms are visible, avoid swimming, paddling, or drinking the water. Keep pets away from algal blooms, and thoroughly wash anything that touches them.

Being cautious and informed about algal blooms can help you stay safe while enjoying the outdoors, especially while government monitoring capabilities remain uncertain.

