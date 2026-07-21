Washington owl found hopping near school returns to the wild after joining a new family

The goal is not simply survival, but giving the animal the best chance to return to a natural life.

A young great horned owl found hopping around near a school in Liberty Lake, Washington, is back in the wild after spending months in rehabilitation and joining a surrogate owl family in Pullman.

The release serves as a small but powerful reminder that when people step in thoughtfully, wildlife can get a second chance without losing its place in nature.

What happened?

The 4-month-old bird, known to Washington State University staff as 2026-0104, flew free after a raptor rehab stay that stretched past three months, The Spokesman-Review reported.

In March, the owl and one of its siblings were found near a Liberty Lake school and taken in by WSU's veterinary hospital.

Marcie Logsdon, a clinical faculty member who has cared for injured and orphaned wildlife since 2012, said the owls were not actually injured.

"There's about a week where they're kind of awkward and you can find them lower than you would typically expect to find an owl," she said.

Because that awkward period can look alarming, people sometimes think a young bird has been abandoned when it is actually moving through a normal stage of development.

One sibling was moved to a surrogate owl family in Colton, but 2026-0104 stayed in care a little longer after caregivers found and treated a scratched cornea.

After two weeks of treating the eye, veterinary student Megan Conrey assisted with the owl's release in Pullman. It flew a circle overhead and then perched near an established family of four owls.

Why does it matter?

Many young animals that appear helpless are actually in a normal developmental stage, and removing them too quickly can sometimes do more harm than good.

Logsdon said great horned owls are a strong example of that, because they do best when they can learn directly from wild owl families rather than spending too much time in rehabilitation.

That means the goal is not simply survival, but giving the animal the best chance to return to a natural life.

Wildlife hotlines and rehabilitation programs give communities a trusted place to turn when they encounter an animal in distress, instead of forcing residents to guess what to do. Wildlife officers and rehabilitators elsewhere have stepped in for owls facing their own hazards, from a great horned owl freed from barbed wire in Fresno County to a young owl in Utah that needed a rare feather-repair procedure before it could fly safely again.

That kind of support can protect animals while also reducing stress for the people trying to help.

What's being done?

At Washington State University's Stauber Raptor Facility, staff use methods designed to keep young birds wild.

If a bird is especially young, caregivers may use camouflage gear and puppets during feeding so the bird does not imprint on people.

The team also evaluates surrogate placements carefully. Logsdon said staff pay close attention to brood size, habitat capacity, and the ages of both the fostered and natural owlets.

That helps avoid overwhelming the adult owls and reduces the risk that size differences could put younger birds in danger.

Logsdon said many animals can be helped "just by not bringing them in," while truly injured or orphaned wildlife can receive care through the hospital's 24/7 hotline.

"Our world's in a little bit of [a] rough state," Logsdon said. "Thank you for caring. It is good that you care."

She added, "If it's one that truly is injured or orphaned, that's what we're here for. That's what we want to be doing."

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