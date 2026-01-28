  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rescuers respond after owl is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'That's a tough animal'

"It's unknown when the incident occurred."

by Alexis McDonell
One great horned owl had a miraculous escape after getting stuck in a car's front grille in Santa Barbara County.

Photo Credit: iStock

The great horned owl is built to rule the night sky. But one of these nocturnal predators was found stuck inside the front grille of a car in Santa Barbara County, California, prompting a careful rescue operation.

According to Edhat, the unusual discovery unfolded in the quiet of the morning a few days before Christmas. The vehicle's owner had noticed the bird trapped in the grille and called for help.

"It's unknown when the incident occurred and it may have happened the previous day," the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

What was clear was that the bird was alive and in need of immediate assistance. 

Firefighters worked carefully, cutting away sections of the car's grille to avoid further injuring the bird. After about 30 minutes, the owl was successfully freed. It had suffered injuries and was transported by the Wildlife Care Network to Goleta for further evaluation and treatment. 

The owl's survival points to both the resilience of these birds and the very real risks they face as human activity increasingly overlaps with natural habitats. Great horned owls are known for their adaptability and are often found living near roads, neighborhoods, and open spaces in urban and suburban areas. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

But that proximity comes with danger. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, vehicle-related collisions are among the leading causes of bird deaths in the United States, contributing to the loss of 89-340 million birds each year.

Owls are especially vulnerable because they hunt close to the ground and are active during low-light hours when visibility is limited. 

In this case, quick action made a difference. The coordinated effort among firefighters, animal control officers, and wildlife rehabilitators ensured that the owl had a chance to recover. The scene left a strong impression on those following the rescue.

"That's a tough animal," one local observer noted.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x