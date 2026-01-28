Rescuers respond after owl is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'That's a tough animal'

The great horned owl is built to rule the night sky. But one of these nocturnal predators was found stuck inside the front grille of a car in Santa Barbara County, California, prompting a careful rescue operation.

According to Edhat, the unusual discovery unfolded in the quiet of the morning a few days before Christmas. The vehicle's owner had noticed the bird trapped in the grille and called for help.

"It's unknown when the incident occurred and it may have happened the previous day," the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

What was clear was that the bird was alive and in need of immediate assistance.

Firefighters worked carefully, cutting away sections of the car's grille to avoid further injuring the bird. After about 30 minutes, the owl was successfully freed. It had suffered injuries and was transported by the Wildlife Care Network to Goleta for further evaluation and treatment.

The owl's survival points to both the resilience of these birds and the very real risks they face as human activity increasingly overlaps with natural habitats. Great horned owls are known for their adaptability and are often found living near roads, neighborhoods, and open spaces in urban and suburban areas.

But that proximity comes with danger. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, vehicle-related collisions are among the leading causes of bird deaths in the United States, contributing to the loss of 89-340 million birds each year.

Owls are especially vulnerable because they hunt close to the ground and are active during low-light hours when visibility is limited.

In this case, quick action made a difference. The coordinated effort among firefighters, animal control officers, and wildlife rehabilitators ensured that the owl had a chance to recover. The scene left a strong impression on those following the rescue.

"That's a tough animal," one local observer noted.

