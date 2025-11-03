Gardener shares adorable photo of tiny guest hiding in plants: 'Too cute'

An unexpected guest appeared in this Redditor's garden.

If you're lucky enough to have access to outdoor space, you may come across a few little visitors from time to time. A post in the r/gardening subreddit documented one user's discovery of an adorable frog hiding out among their plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This little guy trying to blend in," the Redditor humorously captioned the post, which showed the pale green frog contrasting rather spectacularly with a much darker green and purple dracaena plant.

Internet sleuths quickly identified the amphibian as a gray tree frog, which is a species that is native to "much of the eastern United States, from northern Florida to central Texas and north to parts of southeastern Canada," according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute.

While finding a cute creature in your backyard is a fun discovery in itself, it is also a great sign that your garden is a flourishing ecosystem for a whole range of plants and animals.

One way to encourage a host of critters to your yard is to try rewilding or introducing a native lawn by planting crops like clover or buffalo grass. These are low-maintenance options that reduce your water bills and save you time and energy.

Native lawns are sanctuaries to pollinators like bees and butterflies, and can have a positive effect on the local ecosystem. Some gardeners have even found bunnies and Pandora sphinx moths visiting their yards.

Though rewilding or upgrading your lawn may sound like a huge job, it can be as easy as just adding a few native plants to a small patch of your yard. A couple of hours of work could save you $225 a year on water bills, $100 on fertilizer and pesticides, as well as the hours you won't have to put in to mow your lawn.

One Redditor commented on the gray tree frog's attempts at hiding amongst the shrubbery with a light-hearted: "He's doing his best!"

"Awwww, too cute!" another user added.

"What frog??" someone joked. "I don't see any frogs here!"

