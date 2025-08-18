Scientists discover overlooked factor driving endangered creature to brink: 'Can have a devastating effect'

Scientists have found that woody plant growth is causing grassland loss and has harmed the endangered golden-shouldered parrot.

What's happening?

The golden-shouldered parrot is native to Far North Queensland's Cape York Peninsula in Australia. But the spread of woody plants is threatening their preferred nesting area.

"The golden-shouldered parrot prefers to nest in areas of low woody-vegetation density, mainly along grassy drainage depressions," said Dr. Gabriel Crowley, professor at the University of Adelaide and lead researcher of the study published in PLOS One, per Phys.org.

The study found that the more trees that were around a nest, the less likely it was to survive. If we continue to lose grasslands, these parrots and others may lose more of their habitat.

Why is grassland loss important?

Grasslands don't just benefit the parrots. They're a key component in keeping our food supply chains intact and keeping us healthy.

Grasslands also make it easier for the environment to endure extreme weather events like flooding and heat waves, per the WWF. The organization has said that over 70% of U.S. prairies have been destroyed. The Great Plains lost 10 million acres between 2016 and 2020.

Some of this is due to colonization and Indigenous peoples' loss of autonomy around the globe. Indigenous peoples are finding it harder to take care of the land as they've lost some traditional practices.

Everyone will feel the effects of grassland loss in some way. It will especially continue to harm Indigenous peoples and many of their cultural practices. Protecting grasslands will help to keep Indigenous cultures everywhere alive and well.

What's being done about grassland loss?

One of the best ways to prevent grassland loss is to prioritize Indigenous methods of taking care of the land.

Dr. Crowley noted in the study that Far North Queensland's use of cattle management is harming the land. Instead of First Nation peoples managing the land with controlled fires, cattle are eating the sources for that fire. That also makes it harder to control the woody plants that are harming the grasslands.

"It is therefore important that we recognize that while uncontrolled wildfires can have a devastating effect on the environment, when used properly, fire has an important role in maintaining the health of many ecosystems," Dr. Crowley shared in the Phys.org article.

The WWF has recommended, at least for the U.S., that the government amend federal policies to preserve grasslands. Investing in conservation programs will help as well.

