Experts make stunning discovery at historic burial ground — here's what they found

Officials have found evidence of PFAS chemicals lurking in one of the best-preserved Indigenous burial grounds in the country.

What's happening?

PFAS chemicals have been found at one of West Michigan's historic Indigenous sites: the Grand River Indian Mounds. This burial ground is one of the best-preserved sites of Hopewell Indian culture in the country, according to WoodTV.

The Hopewell Indians have been traced back to the Middle Woodland Period, spanning from approximately 450 B.C. to 450 A.D. They are considered ancestors to other Indigenous cultures in Michigan today, including the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi. According to Potawatomi Heritage, these three tribes form the Three Fires Council.

The evidence of PFAS chemicals was found by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) through testing with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The proof found was an elevated level of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate) in fish tested from the pond near the mounds.

These results were part of studies conducted under a 2023 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which was used to evaluate fish from bodies of water in "Environmental Justice" areas.

Testing provided elevated levels of PFAS in fish in multiple bodies of water in the area, including Porter Lake, Lamar Park, Spelman Lake, and Battjes Park. MPART reported that the average levels of PFOS in the fish were 50.2 parts per billion. For reference, MPART advises against eating fish with levels above 1.5 ppb, but "Do Not Eat" warnings are only issued at 49.6 ppb.

However, some of the fish tested were as high as 382.1 ppb.

Why are elevated PFAS levels in bodies of water important?

PFAS are also known as "forever chemicals" because they can take hundreds of years to break down naturally. They have been used in everyday household and other functional gear since the 1940s and are often found in items such as nonstick cookware, weatherproofed clothing, food packaging, and firefighting foams.

PFAS build-up is linked to increased risks of asthma, thyroid disease, infertility, and many cancers. Humans can be exposed to these chemicals through ingestion, using products with them, or breathing them in the air.

PFAS chemicals are so prevalent that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), PFAS is found in the blood of 97% of Americans.

What's being done about PFAS chemicals?

MPART is tracking all confirmed sites of contamination in Michigan, totaling 365 sites. The EPA has published science-based water quality concentrations for 10 common PFAS chemicals to guide states and tribes in protecting fish, plants, and other aquatic animals.

The EPA is also continuing to enforce new standards around legally enforceable drinking water and designating more PFAS chemicals as hazardous to create more safety measures.

