Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourist's dangerous behavior near large wild animal: 'I just don't understand'

A video of a Grand Canyon tourist attempting to feed a large elk went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The clip was posted to the touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account. It showed a person standing just a few feet from a massive wild elk. It appeared that they picked leaves off a bush and tried to feed them to the elk.

The caption merely said, "Touron in the Grand Canyon." One of the most troubling aspects of the video is how agitated and nervous the elk seems. It shakes its head and steps backward when the person holds the leaves out to it.

After that, the elk stomps away, and the video ends. This isn't a one-off incident, either. Another tourist in the Grand Canyon dared to get so close to an elk that they petted it, seriously invading the animal's space and putting them both at risk.

While these two incidents ended without any serious problems, such encounters don't always end so peacefully. Wild animals are unpredictable and may charge or attack if they feel threatened.

One tourist in Yellowstone National Park experienced an elk's aggression firsthand when it butted their car and popped one of their tires. Luckily, no one appeared hurt.

Getting this close to any wild animal can result in injury or death. It's dangerous for people, but this behavior also threatens the animal's well-being. Over 2 million animals are killed every year by wildlife officials for various reasons, including human-conflict mitigation.

These killings harm already vulnerable populations. You can protect these creatures by staying clear of them and respecting their habitats. In most cases, if you don't provoke or approach them, they won't come near you.

People in the comments were bothered by this person's disregard for the animal's space.

One questioned why this was necessary, saying: "I just don't understand why they have to be that close."

Someone else joked: "Everyone believes they are a Disney princess."

