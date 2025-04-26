Experts stunned after uncovering trail of displaced tortoises miles from hurricane zone: 'It was absolutely wild'

The displacement of gopher tortoises illustrates how even resilient species are being pushed to their limits.

When Hurricane Helene roared through Florida's Gulf Coast, residents braced for the usual coastal chaos — downed trees, flooded roads, and scattered debris.

But at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, something unexpected turned up in the storm's aftermath: dozens of disoriented gopher tortoises, dazed and miles away from their burrows.

"It was absolutely wild," park ranger Anna Yu told the Tampa Bay Times.

What's happening?

Following Helene's landfall in September, dozens of gopher tortoises were discovered wandering far from their natural sandy habitats on Egmont Key, which is located two miles away from Fort De Soto, per an April report from the Times.

Gopher tortoises, which are classified as a threatened species in Florida, are known to be land-dwelling. Plus, they don't swim. They were likely swept into the hurricane's storm surge. While experts can't tell exactly how the tortoises arrived on Fort De Soto, it's clear that they were disoriented.

Park manager Dave Harshbarger told the Times he found some of them coughing up seawater. Others were trying to eat storm debris.

Park rangers and wildlife researchers also found tortoises behaving unlike anything they'd seen before. One even dug a burrow atop the historic military fort, about 30 feet above the water line left by Hurricane Helene.

"That one clearly said, 'I'll never be doing that again,'" joked Harshbarger.

Why is tortoise displacement after Hurricane Helene concerning?

The displacement of gopher tortoises illustrates how even resilient species are being pushed to their limits. While hurricanes are natural, scientists warn they're getting more intense and erratic due to rising global temperatures.

Warmer oceans act like fuel, supercharging storms like Helene. This doesn't just impact homes and highways and pose risks to human life — it scrambles ecosystems, displaces wildlife, and can lead to mass animal fatalities. When gopher tortoises, which are known to dig burrows that house different cohabitating species, start fleeing uphill, it's a clear sign that something's shifting.

What's being done about the gopher tortoise displacement?

Conservationists are monitoring the gopher tortoises' progress as they get acquainted with their new territory. Visitors are also being encouraged to be mindful of their actions when in the presence of the creatures.

On a wider scale, wildlife agencies are working to strengthen habitat protections and improve storm responses for vulnerable species.

On a national level, investments in more affordable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure are helping reduce emissions and curb the effects of rising temperatures.

Individuals can pitch in by supporting local conservation groups, reducing their carbon footprint, or exploring other climate action ideas.

