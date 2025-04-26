  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts stunned after uncovering trail of displaced tortoises miles from hurricane zone: 'It was absolutely wild'

The displacement of gopher tortoises illustrates how even resilient species are being pushed to their limits.

by Geri Mileva
The displacement of gopher tortoises illustrates how even resilient species are being pushed to their limits.

Photo Credit: iStock

When Hurricane Helene roared through Florida's Gulf Coast, residents braced for the usual coastal chaos — downed trees, flooded roads, and scattered debris. 

But at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, something unexpected turned up in the storm's aftermath: dozens of disoriented gopher tortoises, dazed and miles away from their burrows. 

"It was absolutely wild," park ranger Anna Yu told the Tampa Bay Times

What's happening?

Following Helene's landfall in September, dozens of gopher tortoises were discovered wandering far from their natural sandy habitats on Egmont Key, which is located two miles away from Fort De Soto, per an April report from the Times.  

Gopher tortoises, which are classified as a threatened species in Florida, are known to be land-dwelling. Plus, they don't swim. They were likely swept into the hurricane's storm surge. While experts can't tell exactly how the tortoises arrived on Fort De Soto, it's clear that they were disoriented. 

Park manager Dave Harshbarger told the Times he found some of them coughing up seawater. Others were trying to eat storm debris. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Park rangers and wildlife researchers also found tortoises behaving unlike anything they'd seen before. One even dug a burrow atop the historic military fort, about 30 feet above the water line left by Hurricane Helene.

"That one clearly said, 'I'll never be doing that again,'" joked Harshbarger.

Why is tortoise displacement after Hurricane Helene concerning?

The displacement of gopher tortoises illustrates how even resilient species are being pushed to their limits. While hurricanes are natural, scientists warn they're getting more intense and erratic due to rising global temperatures

Warmer oceans act like fuel, supercharging storms like Helene. This doesn't just impact homes and highways and pose risks to human life — it scrambles ecosystems, displaces wildlife, and can lead to mass animal fatalities. When gopher tortoises, which are known to dig burrows that house different cohabitating species, start fleeing uphill, it's a clear sign that something's shifting.

Do you think your house could withstand a hurricane?

No way 😨

Maybe a weak one 🙁

I'm not sure 🤷

It definitely could 👍

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about the gopher tortoise displacement?

Conservationists are monitoring the gopher tortoises' progress as they get acquainted with their new territory. Visitors are also being encouraged to be mindful of their actions when in the presence of the creatures. 

On a wider scale, wildlife agencies are working to strengthen habitat protections and improve storm responses for vulnerable species

On a national level, investments in more affordable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure are helping reduce emissions and curb the effects of rising temperatures. 

Individuals can pitch in by supporting local conservation groups, reducing their carbon footprint, or exploring other climate action ideas

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x