Wildlife center shares upsetting photos of tortoises found in disturbing condition: 'How cruel'

"I hope karma will get the person(s) who could be this cruel."

A Florida wildlife center shined a light on the callous disregard some people have for the harmless creatures that share our ever-changing planet.

The Conservancy of South Florida in Naples shared before-and-after photos after admitting two gopher tortoises that were spray-painted on their shells.

In the first photo, one tortoise had its shell completely covered in pink and blue paint, and the next photo showed the gradual progress of the removal process.

The conservancy said their vet noted that the tortoises were in good health with no apparent injuries. However, it explained the dangers of painting their shells.

"Paint on any turtle shell is problematic because the carapace is bone, which is living tissue," the conservancy wrote in the caption. "By covering the carapace with paint, it affects the turtle from absorbing UV light, which can deform the shell along with being absorbed into the bloodstream."

It added that the tortoises also faced the risk of respiratory infection from inhaling the paint fumes. Still, they were on their way to completing their recovery.

"Both tortoises are living together in the reptile room and receiving care from our staff members," the conservancy wrote. "We are monitoring daily for respiratory infections and slowly removing the paint."

Naturally, commenters were disturbed by how the tortoises ended up in that condition in the first place.

"How cruel! Thank you for helping to restore them to a healthier condition," one commenter wrote.

"Thank you for what you do, I hope karma will get the person(s) who could be this cruel to such docile creatures. Praying they recover." another stated.

Respect for wildlife is crucial, not only for our safety but also for preserving these magnificent animals and their natural habitats. There have been far too many instances where tourists place themselves in unnecessary danger by recklessly interacting with wild animals and ignoring the guidelines meant to keep them safe.

The initiative by the conservancy is just one example of how dedicated and collaborative efforts can help reverse the environmental damage caused by human callousness and protect these beautiful creatures and their environments.

