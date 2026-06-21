Gopher snake swallowed the wrong thing, and rescuers raced to save him with surgery

The egg was unfortunately a fake plastic egg, causing a life-threatening blockage.

An online rescue video from Earth Rangers is drawing attention after a gopher snake developed a life-threatening stomach problem and required emergency surgery.

The unsuspecting snake decided to have an egg for lunch, but the egg was unfortunately a fake plastic egg, causing a life-threatening blockage.

The suspenseful clip also serves as a reminder of how quickly human-shaped environments can become dangerous for animals.

What happened?

Earth Rangers and the San Diego Humane Society shared footage of responders treating a gopher snake that had swallowed something dangerous.

The situation can be summed up with the video's opening line: "This gopher snake ate something he shouldn't have."

What started as a stomachache escalated into a crisis, and surgery was needed to save the snake's life.

Viewers watch the rescue unfold as staff work to save the snake. It ends by asking, "But could they perform the surgery in time to save his life?"

Why does it matter?

Wild animals increasingly move through yards, roadsides, drainage areas, and other places shaped by people, where the odds of encountering harmful objects rise. Whether it is litter, landscaping debris, or another man-made hazard, human activity often plays at least some role in these emergencies.

Gopher snakes are nonvenomous and play an important role in controlling rodent populations, making them valuable neighbors.

When animals like this are injured, communities lose some of the natural pest control that helps reduce reliance on harsher interventions.

TCD has covered other examples of how human environments can create risks for animals.

In its description of the rescue, Earth Rangers said, "his stomachache turned deadly."

The clip also refers to the responders as "animal-saving heroes."

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