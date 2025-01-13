Barnacles' harvesting conditions imperiled by encroaching threat: 'The ... trade ... is dying'

The effects of these decreasing numbers are being felt in Spain.

Gooseneck barnacle populations are declining at a rapid pace. The effects of these decreasing numbers are being felt in Spain, where the barnacles are a delicacy, especially at Christmastime.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, the price of gooseneck barnacles in Spain has skyrocketed due to intense demand and limited supply. Two parallel factors seem to be contributing. One is climate change. The second is illegal fishing.

An auctioneer at the A Coruna fish market said that the number of barnacles a decade ago was double or triple what it is now, Reuters reported.

The number of barnacle pickers, locally known as percebeiros, has also declined sharply, the outlet said. One said that only about 30 remain in his hometown of Corme from a high of 100 to 200.

"The percebeiro trade on the Costa da Morte is dying. This is due to climate change, absurd laws, illegal fishing and a lack of workers," percebeiro Roberto Vidal told Reuters.

Why are barnacle numbers declining?

Barnacles thrive in icy waters, so rising sea temperatures have destroyed their natural habitats. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the last three decades have seen the warmest sea temperatures on record.

In response to the declining numbers of gooseneck barnacles, the Spanish government has tried to limit how many can be collected, Reuters reported. This is in addition to Spain's firm laws against illegal fishing. But these measures have been ineffective. As the price of gooseneck barnacles has soared, so has the presence of illegal fishermen trying to make a buck.

What's being done about the barnacles?

The percebeiros are calling on the Spanish government to step up its policing of the coast, per Reuters. The hope is that more enforcement will stop the overfishing of barnacles and give the population time to bounce back.

There are also massive investments in research and technology with the goal of getting our oceans healthy and our ecosystems back on track. Microsoft recently announced a deal with a company called Ebb Carbon to remove harmful carbon pollution from our oceans.

And nations around the world are banding together and prioritizing the health of our waters. Recently, representatives from 56 Commonwealth nations agreed to the Apia Ocean Declaration, vowing to protect our oceans from pollution and overexploitation.

There is much work to be done in the battle to reverse the damage we've done to our oceans and the marine life that calls it home, including barnacles. But with a mix of technological innovation, strong laws, and enforcement, it's a battle we can win.

