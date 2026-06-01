Goodwill shopper scores two legendary travel bags worth over $500 for just $10

A Goodwill shopper got Reddit readers dreaming about their next thrift run after scoring two rugged Red Oxx bags for about $10 total.

In a Reddit post on r/BuyItForLife, the shopper shared a photo of the haul and said they had been keeping an eye out for the brand in thrift stores for years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What happened?

The post quickly racked up hundreds of upvotes as commenters reacted to the unusually cheap find. The shopper said the haul included a Red Oxx C-Ruc and a Gator EDC, both picked up at Goodwill for about $10 total — a pair that would normally cost more than $500 new.

They said they had heard good things about the brand in buy-it-for-life circles and were willing to overlook the less-than-ideal colors. The only drawback was that one bag had noticeable rust and corrosion on its rings and buttons, though the buttons still worked.

That did not stop fellow Redditors from celebrating the score.

"Those bags are so expensive," one person wrote.

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Others called it "an absolutely fantastic find" and "exactly what this sub is about."

Some commenters also offered repair advice, suggesting a polish, rust remover, or, if needed, replacing the rings with stainless steel hardware.

Why does it matter?

Secondhand stores can offer rare, durable goods at a fraction of retail price.

In buy-it-for-life communities, well-made products can remain valuable even with cosmetic wear. A used bag built to last may still have years of life left, helping shoppers avoid repeat purchases and stretch their budgets further.

Thrifting can also keep usable items in circulation instead of sending them to the landfill. Buying secondhand backpacks, luggage, clothes, or furniture extends the life of those products and reduces demand for brand-new replacements.

What can I do?

The original poster said the search for this brand had stretched on for years, reflecting a typical part of thrifting: regular visits, product knowledge, and a willingness to inspect items closely.

It's an important reminder to stay vigilant and patient when looking for items while thrifting. Although finds like this are rare, they aren't unheard of.

Thrift stores often carry bags, kitchen tools, jackets, and furniture at steep discounts compared with buying new.

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