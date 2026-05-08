'A cocktail of contaminants': White House debris dumped at golf course tests positive for toxic metals

"If you Google, you'll see lots of photos of golfers walking past it."

A construction project at the White House has sparked unexpected concerns at a nearby public golf course.

According to the Associated Press, soil and debris removed during the demolition of the White House East Wing and dumped at East Potomac Golf Links have tested positive for toxic metals.

An interim engineering report detected lead, chromium, and other contaminants in soil at the historic Washington, D.C., course, which President Donald Trump also plans to renovate.

The findings have intensified an ongoing legal dispute over whether the dumping was lawful, whether the land is being altered without proper oversight, and what risks the contamination could pose to park users.

The National Park Service began hauling material from the East Wing site to the golf course in October. By April, more than 30,000 cubic yards of material had been transported there, according to a report by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

The DC Preservation League has sued the Trump administration over the dumping, as well as the broader renovation and takeover of East Potomac Golf Links, a 105-year-old public course southeast of the White House.

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The interim report found that soil samples contained toxic metals, polychlorinated biphenyls, pesticides, petroleum byproducts, and other chemicals at levels above laboratory reporting thresholds.

Challengers to the construction methods argue that these findings raise new questions about compliance with federal environmental and historic preservation laws.

Rebecca Miller, executive director of the DC Preservation League, told the AP that debris from the East Wing demolition has spread so extensively that golfers must now detour around it.

"If you Google, you'll see lots of photos of golfers walking past it," Miller said.

For the public, the issue extends beyond a dispute over construction.

East Potomac is a shared recreational space, and contamination concerns could affect how safe and accessible the area is for golfers, workers, and nearby communities.

If hazardous materials were mishandled, further actions could include additional testing, cleanup costs, and damage to public trust in how green spaces are managed.

The situation also underscores how redevelopment projects on public land can generate environmental concerns that reach far beyond the original construction site.

The administration, however, maintains that the transfer was handled properly.

Interior Department spokesperson Katie Martin told the AP that the soil removed from the White House "was tested multiple times, by multiple parties, and this project passed all standards set by law."

Meanwhile, the group Democracy Forward, serving as legal representation for the Preservation League, argued that the findings "suggest the defendants dumped a cocktail of contaminants — and despite indications of the refuse's contents, they continued dumping it."

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