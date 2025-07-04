Experts issue stark warning after released pets cause havoc in nature: 'Can live for decades'

"You have to make sure that you're prepared to handle the number, how large they get, and just how much they need to eat."

Owning a pet goldfish is practically a universal childhood experience. Caring for a goldfish can help teach a child about the responsibilities of pet ownership and the work that goes into it.

However, in many cases, those added responsibilities can become too much, leading to the fish being discarded one way or another. As many experts explain, releasing a pet goldfish into the wild is the worst thing you can do, as it can result in unforeseen damage to vulnerable ecosystems.

What's happening?

In the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, the Department of Forests, Fish and Wildlife and a local watershed group are dealing with an increasing number of goldfish sightings in Hardy's Pond, a nearby body of water that spans 9.2 hectares.

As CBC reported, this isn't the first time that the community has dealt with the invasiveness of goldfish. In 2021, local groups banded together to remove hundreds of goldfish from the pond. Four years later, the community fears that the fish have repopulated.

"We've seen quite a few small ones this year even, so that means they've already been reproducing," said Raena Parent of the Winter River-Tracadie Bay Watershed Association. "Someone told me they've seen about 75, so I'm guessing we're at least at 100."

Why are released goldfish important?

According to Rosie MacFarlane, a freshwater fisheries biologist with the Prince Edward Island Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, goldfish in the wild can originate from many different sources. These can range from undersized fish tanks in homes to backyard ponds.

Because of their ability to quickly outgrow their surroundings, owners may feel the need to release the fish into a larger body of water. While done with the best intentions, this can be a major mistake. "People need to think long and hard before they purchase one of these fish," MacFarlane explained.

Goldfish are often considered an invasive species when released into the wild because they can disrupt aquatic ecosystems, outcompete native species, and negatively impact water quality. Their adaptability to various habitats and high reproductive rate contribute to their invasive potential.

To make matters worse, a goldfish's diet can trigger a chain of destructive events. "They'll eat anything. The vegetation on the ground in the pond, they'll eat other fish, fish eggs, insects, their larvae," added Parent. "The biggest issue, I have to say, would be they're bottom feeders."

Goldfish, along with any other species of bottom feeders, stir up sediment and uproot plants while foraging for food. This can reduce water clarity, making it harder for plants to grow, and negatively impact the habitat of other aquatic life.

What's being done about goldfish?

When cared for and given enough space to freely roam, goldfish will continue to grow throughout their entire lives. If kept in a backyard pond or large tank, these fish can be great pets. You just have to make sure you know what you're getting yourself into.

"These fish can live for decades. You have to make sure that you're prepared to handle the number, how large they get, and just how much they need to eat," noted Parent.

However, if an owner is unequipped to handle the continued growth of goldfish, the best course of action is to keep them out of the wild at all costs.

"We would encourage anyone with goldfish that they no longer want to try and rehome [them]. If you can't do that, you should humanely euthanize those fish because we really don't want them in our rivers and ponds," stated MacFarlane.

