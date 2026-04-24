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Scientists identify mysterious 'golden orb' during NOAA expedition

"This is why we keep exploring."

by Hope Nguyen
A person in blue gloves holds a large, translucent, gelatinous specimen over containers in a laboratory setting.

Photo Credit: NOAA Fisheries

In an era when science continues to peel back the curtain on Earth's greatest mysteries, even the ocean is giving up its secrets.

When a mysterious "golden orb" was pulled from the depths, it sparked global fascination. Now, scientists have finally solved the puzzle, reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The object was first discovered during a 2023 NOAA expedition in the Gulf of Alaska. Using the remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer, researchers spotted the orb clinging to a rock more than 2 miles below the surface.

After years of analysis, scientists determined the orb was the remains of a deep-sea anemone known as Relicanthus daphneae — specifically, the part of the anemone that attached to the rock substrate.

"We work on hundreds of different samples, and I suspected that our routine processes would clarify the mystery," explained Allen Collins, director of NOAA Fisheries' National Systematics Laboratory, per NOAA. "But this turned into a special case that required focused efforts and expertise of several different individuals. This was a complex mystery that required morphological, genetic, deep-sea, and bioinformatics expertise to solve."

Discoveries like this highlight how much of the ocean remains unexplored. Deep-sea research plays a critical role in tracking changes in marine ecosystems, identifying new species, and understanding ocean health.

"This is why we keep exploring — to unlock the secrets of the deep and better understand how the ocean and its resources can drive economic growth, strengthen our national security, and sustain our planet," said Capt. William Mowitt, acting director of NOAA Ocean Exploration, per NOAA.

The find also captured the public's imagination, with many online expressing awe at both the discovery and the process behind identifying it.

"I've been wondering about this for years!" one user wrote.

"Amazing that it was identified rather quickly!" another added.

"I still think it's an alien craft," a third joked.

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