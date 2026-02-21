Neighborhood enlists unexpected helpers for crucial landscaping task: 'A fun and memorable sight'

If you've been wondering who the GOAT of eco-friendly landscaping might be — well, they're goats, according to one charming TikTok post. Yes, actual goats — the cloven-hooved kind.

The clip from Amanda (@achristensenrealtygroup) pans across a wide green field as more than 400 goats fan out to munch through invasive plants in what the caption calls "eco-friendly 'goatscaping.'" The post explains that Light Farms in Celina, Texas, brought in the herd to clear unwanted vegetation naturally — and that "the community absolutely loved watching the adorable goats in action, turning it into a fun and memorable sight."

#lightfarms #celina #dallastx #bestcommunity ♬ original sound - grayfilms @achristensenrealtygroup At Light Farms in Celina, Texas, we brought in a herd of nearly 400 goats to naturally clear overgrown vegetation through eco-friendly "goatscaping." These hardworking visitors ate down brush, weeds, and invasive plants on open spaces—avoiding machinery or chemicals, reducing fire risks, and naturally fertilizing the soil. The community absolutely loved watching the adorable goats in action, turning it into a fun and memorable sight! #dallasrealtor

Responding to one commenter, the creator added: "It only took them a few days to clear everything. They have big appetites!"

Goatscaping is exactly what it sounds like: using the grazing animals instead of chemical herbicides or heavy machinery to control vegetation growth. It's popular among cities, homeowners associations, and land managers because goats can access steep or uneven terrain, don't compact soil the way equipment does, and fertilize as they go. Whether you enlist goats to clear an outbreak of invasive kudzu or just to clear out overgrowth, they are surprisingly effective (and cute while they do it).

Invasive plants don't just look messy. They actively crowd out native species and can take over an area, degrading the health of soil and the ecosystem. For homeowners, they're typically a nightmare to remove, often requiring repeated treatments and lots of work. When invasives take over, they also remove habitats and food sources for local wildlife and pollinators, which are essential to human food security.

On the other hand, landscaping with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or resource-saving techniques such as xeriscaping often requires less maintenance and water than traditional turf lawns. Even partially rewilding your yard can save you money and time on lawn upkeep. Native gardens also tend to attract beautiful birds, which is a big plus for homeowners who like to spend time birdwatching.

Commenters were fully on board with the goat-powered cleanup. "So cool!! Love this!" one wrote, while another added, "This is absolutely magical!!"

A third pointed out the cost savings: "So cool our HOA brought those goats in. Cost half of what it would have cost to bring in a landscaping company to clear the overgrowth."

