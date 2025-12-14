Woman deploys unconventional method to clean up overgrown property: 'So much more efficient'

A homeowner in Hamilton, Ontario, has found the ultimate hack for clearing land that doesn't involve back-breaking labor or toxic chemicals. She simply invited a very hungry crew to lunch.

According to CBC News, Natalie Feisthauer hired a team of 50 goats to tackle a dense thicket of invasive buckthorn on her property, and the results were stunning.

When it comes down to it, clearing land is usually a miserable job. But these four-legged landscapers devoured two full acres of dense brush in just two days. Feisthauer admitted that doing the same work by hand would have taken her and her husband weeks, if not months.

"They're so much more efficient than we could ever be," Feisthauer told the outlet.

This isn't just about saving sweat. It is a strategic strike against a botanical bully. Common buckthorn is an invasive shrub that spreads aggressively, crowding out native plants and disrupting local ecosystems. It is basically the "bad penny" of the plant world. It keeps turning up where you don't want it because birds eat the berries and spread the seeds.

But goats have a secret weapon. Unlike mechanical mowers that just chop plants down, goats destroy the problem at the source. When they eat the berries, their digestive system damages the seeds so they can't regrow. It's like running the waste through a biological shredder.





"Our idea is to use nature to cure nature," said Matthews, the owner of Goats in the City, per CBC News.

This "goatscaping" trend is catching on everywhere. In Atlanta, homeowners released a herd to fight kudzu, the so-called "vine that ate the South." Up north, farm-raised goats make an annual trip to a Wisconsin island to clear overgrowth without using herbicides near the water. Even the government is getting on board; one EPA facility uses goats as eco-friendly lawnmowers to manage its grounds.

Using animals to manage land isn't just cute; it reduces the need for gas-guzzling machinery and toxic weed killers that pollute our waterways. It restores balance to the ecosystem naturally.

Online, people were loving the concept.

"Well done sheepies!" one user joked.

Another user pointed out the long-term struggle of doing it the hard way: "I spent a few years eradicating buckthorn from my property... doing it manually I took my time. Lots of blood sweat and tears."

