Driver puzzled after spotting 'nature's lawnmowers' on the side of bustling highway: 'I've never seen them before'

It's not every day you see goats holding up traffic.

But that's exactly what caught one Seattle driver's attention when they spotted a herd grazing along 6th Avenue.

In a recent post on r/Seattle, one Redditor shared an image of the goats, writing: "What is up with these goats? On 6th ave, Right under i5."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've never seen them before and I'm slightly concerned for their safety and health," the original poster added. But it turned out the goats weren't lost; they were hired.

This kind of scene is becoming increasingly common. Cities, businesses, and even homeowners have been turning to goats as a natural solution for controlling overgrowth.

Goats clear weeds and brush without the need for gas-powered equipment, pesticides, or labor-heavy landscaping. And they seem perfectly happy to do it.

This example also points to a bigger shift in how people think about their lawns. More and more homeowners are moving away from high-maintenance grass and choosing lower-impact alternatives.

When you rewild your yard, you encourage local species, facilitate pollinators, and save the time you would otherwise spend maintaining your lawn.

Other Redditors joined in on the discussion about the goats.

"They're rented out to eat the invasive blackberries and ivy, very common in this area," one user explained. "Much better than herbicides that might or might not work."

"That's not a bad job you know. Drive up. Set up a fence. Drop the goats into it. Browse Reddit all day until they're done. Pack up fence and goats. Done," another joked.

"Nature's lawnmowers doing their 9-5," said a third.

In a world of gas mowers and noisy blowers, the goats keep it simple. Eat the grass, take a nap, and save the planet.

