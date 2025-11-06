Officials deploy unexpected helpers to clear out overgrown neighborhood: 'Amazing'

Remarkable footage of a tribe of goats removing an invasive plant has gone viral, reminding viewers of the many ways one can remove weeds without hazardous chemicals.

"Goats 1, Kudzu 0," the TikTok account The G.O.A.T. Grazers (@the_goat_grazers) wrote in the caption of the footage.

In the video, the TikToker reveals that kudzu, an aggressive and invasive vine, had taken over one homeowner's neighborhood. They enlisted the help of G.O.A.T. Grazers to employ a mighty pack of goats to remove the plant, and the results were impressive.

Invasive plant removal can cost hundreds of dollars, a substantial amount of money that can make a difference to one's bank account. Meanwhile, the annual cost for removal of invasive plants in the United States has reached billions of dollars as unregulated invasive plants have run rampant through the country. Damages from invasive plants have reached a whopping $120 billion as of 2024.

Removal of invasive plants remains tricky. Where some opt for harsh removal methods, like hazardous weed killers, these can promote more damage than is necessary, wreaking havoc on the rest of your plants. The chemicals can also seep into the soil and water supply, causing even more harm to the health of your community.

So, G.O.A.T. Grazers got to work to demonstrate not just their methods of removal, but also alternative routes homeowners can go to get rid of invasive plants. Goats for weed control have been lauded as a great alternative to removing weeds by hand or with chemicals.

One gardening blog pronounced goats as a perfect removal method. Some cities have even opted for the animals to remove plots of invasive plants.

"In fact, many municipalities rent goats to clear brush along roadsides, vacant lots, and even open playfields and parks," the blog stated.

Others have showcased their removal methods by hand that may seem like more work, but that actually eradicates the plants for the long run, so they don't have to keep going back to removal services.

The viral video accrued many comments from those thrilled to see how optimally the goats remove the plants.

"Amazing," one wrote.

Another summed up the benefits of using goats for removal. "I love this!" they wrote. "So much better than mowing down and burning, plus the goat poo helps the soil."

One user wrote, "Best brush cutters money can buy!"

