Officials enact strict new rules at popular tourist waterfalls: 'Keep them safe'

"We remain committed."

by Michael Muir
Local authorities have introduced regulations to protect the natural beauty of Goa's iconic waterfalls.

According to The Navhind Times, strict new measures will curb littering around the region's waterfalls and other sanctuaries. To make visiting the sites more pleasant, Goa's government has banned the carrying of plastic bags and alcohol to waterfalls. 

"Fines will be imposed on those who violate the rules," Deviya Rane of the Goa Forest Development Corporation said.

The Indian state of Goa is home to several eye-catching waterfalls, including Dudhsagar Falls. Located within the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, the spectacular waterfall's name means "Sea of Milk."

According to legend, the waterfall was the home of a princess who drank sweetened milk after bathing. When she caught a prince looking at her, "she poured the milk to form a curtain to hide her modesty," per India.com. At 1,015 feet high and 100 feet wide, the waterfall certainly lives up to its legend and is one of the country's most popular for tourists and locals alike.

With such a rich heritage, it's little wonder that lawmakers felt compelled to act decisively to protect the site. Places of natural beauty make for fantastic vacation destinations, but it's vital for visitors to behave responsibly. Sadly, antisocial behavior is all too common in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries worldwide. Plastic litter is more than just an eyesore; it presents a danger to local wildlife.

It's one of the reasons the U.S. National Park Service urges visitors to "leave no trace" when they come to parks.

The legislation demonstrates the importance of acting locally to keep natural wonders wonderful, as Gane said: "Our focus is to make Goa's waterfalls not only accessible but also keep them safe, clean, eco-friendly, and enriching for every visitor. We remain committed to preserving these natural treasures while promoting responsible tourism that benefits both people and the environment."

