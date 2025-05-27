Landowner disputes erupt as fishermen are pushed off beach: 'We are not doing this by choice'

"We're requesting the government to intervene and help us before this situation worsens."

Fishermen in the coastal state of Goa, India, have found themselves fighting a surprising battle over the ability to park their boats as an ever-imposing sea takes over more and more land.

What's happening?

For generations, reports O Heraldo, fishermen in the village of Benaulim, located on Goa's coast, have parked their boats along the beach at the end of each day. However, the ocean's continued encroachment has forced them out of their traditional parking spots and onto private property.

This has prompted the owner of that land to issue a formal complaint, demanding that the fishermen remove their boats. The fishermen have appealed to the Fisheries Department to protect them, according to a mid-May report.

"We are not doing this by choice. The sea is claiming more of the beach every year," one fisherman told the local outlet. "We're requesting the government to intervene and help us before this situation worsens."

Why is this concerning?

While this may seem like little more than a simple land dispute, it points to a much bigger issue.

As our planet warms due to the production of heat-trapping gases like methane and carbon dioxide, one of the biggest threats to humanity and to the environment is rising sea levels. Extreme heat is melting glaciers, the water from which is causing our oceans to rise, with the most recent data indicating a rate of 4.5 millimeters per year, according to a 2024 paper published in Nature.

That kind of rapid rise is quickly altering the coastlines of countries around the world, and small island nations have been among the first to feel the most serious threats. As time goes on and with sea levels set to continue their upward trajectory, many more regions will face ocean incursion, flooding, powerful storm surges, and displacements. Currently, marginalized groups, such as lower-income fishing communities, are being disproportionately impacted.

What can be done for the fishermen?

The displaced fishermen have called on the Fisheries Department to allocate a designated area for boat storage to avoid further conflicts with private landowners, per O Heraldo. They also want help for those who are struggling due to a lack of facilities.

Coming together to support pro-environment policies and global investments in resilient infrastructure for communities in need can make a big difference for those on the front lines of climate change. Another way to help in the fight against rising temperatures is to reduce the use of dirty energy sources that produce heat-trapping pollution.

Staying up to date on the worldwide impacts of our warming world can be useful, especially in having conversations with friends, family, and community members about catalyzing actions closer to home that can still have far-reaching effects. Organizing a ride-share program, for example, is just one small activity that can help to curb the higher temperatures that drive sea level rise.

