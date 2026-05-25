Roundup sprayed across California burn scars could flow into water for millions, activist warns

"The native plants on our public lands that clean and protect our water are being destroyed."

An activist's Instagram Reel is drawing fresh attention to the use of glyphosate-based herbicides on California wildfire burn scars, and raising fears about what could happen when snowmelt washes those chemicals downhill.

In the video, the creator argues that spraying public lands in the Sierra Nevada could put the drinking water sources of millions of people at risk.

Forestry-advocacy creator Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) posted the Reel on May 16, claiming the U.S. Forest Service is spraying "thousands of acres" of public land with Roundup on burned areas, including land affected by the Caldor Fire.

The video includes footage of a post-fire "superbloom" and rows of planted trees. The creator says native plants were already returning naturally but are being killed so newly planted lumber trees don't face competition. In the caption, the creator wrote that "the United States Forest Service is spraying thousands of acres of public land with glyphosate herbicide to kill all the native plants so nothing competes with the new lumber trees they planted."

The concern goes beyond forest management. The creator's central warning is that herbicide sprayed onto mountain burn scars could be carried by snowmelt into creeks, rivers, and reservoirs that communities rely on.

In the video and caption, the activist points to the Sierra Nevada as a crucial freshwater source, saying winter snow falls onto sprayed landscapes and then flows into waterways connected to the American River and Folsom Dam, which supplies drinking water for Sacramento. The caption adds that Sierra snowmelt is what "30 million Californians depend on to survive."

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That possibility is especially alarming for nearby residents because it combines several already-sensitive issues: wildfire recovery, drinking water safety, and the long-term health of public lands. Dickson also argues that native plants help protect and clean water, meaning their removal could slow progress toward healthier, more resilient ecosystems that better support communities after mega-fires.

For now, the biggest action underway appears to be public pressure. Dickson said he plans to test water from the site, and many commenters asked them to post the results. Others called for more scrutiny of herbicide use on public lands and stronger public input on post-fire replanting decisions.

For residents in affected areas, one practical step is to watch for local notices about herbicide applications, watershed monitoring, and public comment periods. Asking local water providers how they monitor runoff after forest treatments can also help communities get clearer answers.

People who want to stay engaged can also support local watershed and reforestation groups that advocate for native habitat recovery, especially in fire-scarred landscapes. Public awareness won't solve the issue overnight, but it can influence how agencies balance timber goals, water protection, and ecological recovery.

"This forest superbloom that is being sprayed with herbicide will be covered with snow this winter," the creator wrote. "The native plants on our public lands that clean and protect our water are being destroyed by Roundup in the name of good forest management."

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