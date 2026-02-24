Scientist sounds alarm over planet entering natural 'bankruptcy' stage: 'We can no longer treat [things] as temporary'

"The old 'normal' can no longer be recovered."

The global water crisis has escalated to the point that almost three-quarters of the world lives in a water-insecure area.

A new report has reclassified our world's water issue from "crisis" to "bankruptcy."

What's happening?

According to the City College of New York, a new United Nations report asserted that the crisis management period has passed regarding the world's water supply. Now, our planet is in a state of global water bankruptcy.

CCNY professor Kaveh Madani led the investigation that produced the report titled "Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond Our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era." The authors explained how dwindling water resources aren't just a temporary shock but rather a permanent failure with irreversible damage.

The UN report used financial terminology to explain the phenomenon of over-extracting groundwater and surface water, which destroys ecosystems and disrupts the natural water cycle.

"We can no longer treat water shortages as temporary emergencies," Madani said, per CCNY. "We are now living in a postcrisis reality where the old 'normal' can no longer be recovered. Acknowledging this bankruptcy is not an act of resignation; it is the essential first step toward a fresh, honest, and more sustainable start for our planet's future."

Why is water bankruptcy significant?

Recognizing the severity of our world's water supply is a crucial step in conserving resources and preparing for the future.

Water shortages impact more than just drinking water, as nearly 70% of global freshwater supplies are for agriculture. Inadequate water leads to food shortages and global hunger.

Our society also relies on water for sanitation and energy production, thereby impacting numerous industries and aspects of daily life. Future generations will face the mounting water scarcity caused by our current actions.

In preparing this report, the researchers also estimated $5.1 trillion in economic damages from the loss of ecosystem services due to wetland destruction and $307 billion in economic damages from drought-related impacts.

What's being done about our planet's water supply?

This UN report highlighted the need for an immediate, global reset of the current water agenda. There are upcoming UN Water Conferences scheduled in 2026 and 2028 to address these issues.

The researchers emphasized that governments must move from crisis management to bankruptcy management. This shift means adapting to new normals while prioritizing water justice.

As an individual, you can do your part to address water scarcity by conserving water as much as possible and encouraging others to do the same.

Collecting rainwater, using water-saving appliances, and growing a natural lawn all help save water in a world that's becoming hotter and drier each year.

