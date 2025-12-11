Experts celebrate game-changing effort to save creatures hunted to brink of extinction: 'Offering hope'

Scotland conservationists have been gradually reintroducing beavers across the country for more than a decade — and the latest NatureScot license has arranged for the integration of four new beaver families into the Glen Affric nature reserve in the Scottish Highlands, as of August.

Two of these families were released in late October, for a total of seven individual beavers so far. According to the London Standard, these releases aren't just random decisions; they're the culmination of multiple phases of extensive research and consultations among various local communities and conservation teams.

Most notably, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has been working with the nonprofit Trees for Life for the past three years to bring more of these "biodiversity-boosting" beavers into the Highlands.

Around four centuries ago, beavers were hunted to the point of extinction across the United Kingdom, particularly for their fur, but they've made quite the comeback in recent years. To ensure such a fate doesn't befall these animals again, authorities have supported beavers as an officially protected species since 2019 — a status that grants them legal protection from unlicensed hunting or poaching in Europe.

Rewilding Britain describes beavers as a keystone species to the region's wetlands, emphasizing their role as "ecological engineers" who construct dams, dig canals, and overall serve as architects for the habitats of many other species. Their dams help prevent shoreline erosion, improve water quality, and even hinder flooding, and as a result, keeping beaver populations thriving is essential to the preservation of Scotland's wetland ecosystems.

Per the London Standard, beaver restoration has been in the works since around 2009, with an initial trial in Scotland's Argyll region, and ever since, their numbers have skyrocketed to more-than-healthy levels.





"As we saw the beavers released into the loch, we were watching a moment of wildlife history — offering hope for tackling the nature and climate emergencies, and a better future for biodiversity and people," explained Trees for Life executive Steve Micklewright.

"Beavers being translocated to Glen Affric is the culmination of a long, exacting, and thorough process for FLS and Trees for Life," said Alex Mcleod of FLS.

