Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' thoughtless actions at national park: 'You can see the panic in her eyes'

Mountain goats are one of the most iconic creatures found at Glacier National Park, so it's no surprise that they attract attention from tourists.

However, one video shared by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) demonstrates exactly how they shouldn't be treated.

Among the stunning alpine views, Sasha Green (@_sasha.green_) filmed three people closing in to record a mountain goat as it tried to move away. The footage shows the hikers harassing and crowding the animal's personal space.

The behavior is a textbook case of what not to do when out in nature. Mountain goats are wild animals with sharp horns, and they could easily cause an injury if they decide to charge.

The National Park Service calls on visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) from wildlife, and 100 yards from bears and wolves. Tourists should back off the moment an animal's behavior changes — it's a sign that you're too close.

Beyond being disrespectful, behavior like this has consequences for people and animals. When wildlife gets pushed, cornered, or habituated to humans, situations can get dangerous.

Even just ignoring signs or breaking rules can lead to devastating consequences for both humans and wildlife.

This issue does not just pertain to Glacier, as other parks post the same rules. The Shenandoah National Park's Superintendent's Compendium, for example, noted that repeated close approaches can lead to animals getting too used to humans and put them at higher risk for being trapped, moved to a different location, or euthanized. We don't want wild animals to be killed just because people will not give them space.

Irresponsible interactions undermine one of the major benefits of visiting national parks in the first place, which is seeing animals in their natural habitat. Keeping a safe distance protects visitors from injuries, and it protects animals from encounters that end badly.

If you see someone getting too close to an animal, speak up or notify a park ranger. Follow the posted distance rules, carry a set of binoculars or zoom lenses for responsible viewing, and stay on designated trails.

Sharing park guidelines with friends or family before or during a trip can help keep everyone, including the wildlife, safe.

"You can see the panic in her eyes," one commenter wrote of the goat's reaction.

"Not a petting zoo," added another user. "Give them some room."

"Why mess with a mountain goat," said a third. "They literally have daggers on their heads."

