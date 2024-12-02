  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker blasts shameless tourists caught destroying iconic national park trail: 'The behavior has gotten so bad'

"There are signs literally every hundred yards or so."

by Demitri Fierro
The national park system in the United States is full of wonders and national treasures. Being close to landscapes that date back centuries is one appeal that draws visitors across the 431 protected sites each year. It can be disappointing when others don't uphold a high level of respect for those marvels. 

On Reddit, one furious hiker blasted the shameless tourists they spotted wandering off trails. 

Posted to the subreddit r/GlacierNationalPark, the local Flathead hiker shared their disappointment with unruly tourists, addressing the lack of conduct when it comes to traveling along the trails. 

"My hubs and I were walking to Hidden Lake Overlook yesterday and I could not believe the number of people going off the trails including two women we saw clearly heading down to a tree stand to, I can only assume, go to the loo," the original poster said.

Trails are great for exploring national parks, but they must be maintained and respected. For example, researchers have found unsettling amounts of litter on the Pacific Crest Trail, including both non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste. By keeping trails free of litter, wildlife is spared the consequences of consuming it, and biodiversity can flourish. 

Practicing responsible habits — such as staying on marked trails, packing out what you pack in, and choosing biodegradable options when traveling — is an effective tactic to conserve these precious natural spaces. Embracing reusable items, such as non-plastic water bottles, can save more than $50 on a 14-day trip and prevent waste from going to a landfill.

It's also helpful to spread awareness about the importance of leaving no trace, meaning taking all your trash with you and leaving nature as you found it. Simple actions such as these can make a big difference in maintaining the beauty and health of our trails and parks while encouraging others to do the same. 

"The behavior has gotten so bad," one Reddit user wrote

"On the boardwalks to hidden lake overlook there are signs literally every hundred yards or so saying to stay on the boardwalk to protect sensitive vegetation," another commented.

