Unbelievable footage catches rule-breaking tourists climbing the side of raging waterfall: 'This is so dangerous'

"Perhaps people will think twice before doing this stunt!"

Yellowstone National Park is a place of unparalleled natural beauty and incredible dangers. A recent video shared on Instagram highlights the risks some visitors take to capture the perfect photo.

The clip, posted by Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), which combines "tourist" and "moron" to highlight reckless behaviors in national parks, shows three individuals climbing over a stone wall at the Upper Falls Middle Brink to pose for photos on a precarious mountainside.

The caption emphasizes the dangers of these actions: "Please do not climb over the railings! This is so dangerous! And if you slip and fall and die then someone has to risk their life to go retrieve your body!"

The caption also references the infamous "Death in Yellowstone," a book chronicling the park's grim history of accidents, as a cautionary tale for those tempted to ignore safety rules.

Actions like these aren't uncommon. In national parks, barriers and railings are in place to protect visitors from dangerous conditions like loose rocks, steep cliffs, and thermal features. Disregarding these boundaries not only puts lives at risk but also disrupts fragile ecosystems.

The post sparked heated reactions, with many commenters expressing their frustration at the growing trend of disregard for safety and rules in national parks — all for a photo.

One sarcastically suggested, "Sign should read 'cross over at your own risk, no one is coming to save you.'"



Another advocated for strict consequences: "Please kick them out of all national parks—lifetime ban and annual fine for life. Perhaps people will think twice before doing this stunt!"

While some argued the individuals endangered only themselves, others pointed out the broader implications. Not only are first responders often put at risk in rescue operations, but incidents like these can lead to long-lasting environmental damage and even harm to wildlife.

Yellowstone's natural wonders are best enjoyed with respect — for both the park's rules and the people and animals that call it home. Following guidelines isn't just about keeping yourself safe; it's about preserving these spaces for everyone.

