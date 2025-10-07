Hiker shares photo of thoughtless behavior on national park trail: 'Incredibly uncool of them'

A Reddit post on r/GlacierNationalPark set off a wave of frustration online after one hiker shared their experience encountering an untrained dog on the trail. It reignited a familiar debate about hiker etiquette and safety in protected areas.

The post, titled "Puppy on Grinnell Glacier Hike," describes how the young dog was unruly, even wandering into the hiker's path while the owners struggled to regain control.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"At one point [she] blocked my path … trying to sniff and greet me and had to be yanked back by the owner since she wouldn't respond," the hiker wrote. "But everyone else was gushing over her the whole way — 'what a good little hiker,' 'aw, so cute!' so I felt like the crazy one lol."

Though the encounter may have seemed harmless to some, many commenters were quick to point out how situations like this can be dangerous. Glacier's trails are narrow, steep, and home to wildlife — meaning even friendly or curious pets can cause accidents or provoke animals.

"First, they should have not had their dog anywhere near there," one commenter explained. "Stresses out the wildlife, and isn't safe for the dog. I always wish these types of people would run into a ranger on the trail."

National parks typically have rules about where pets are allowed, as uncontrolled interactions can endanger wildlife, pets, and visitors. And in some parks, like Glacier National Park, pets are not allowed on the trails. Animals that attack or injure people, whether provoked or not, are often euthanized as a result. This shows how careless actions can have tragic consequences for local species.

"There are always so many goats on that trail too. Incredibly uncool of them," one user wrote.

Another added, "I love dogs. But they are not people. Dog owners need to understand there is a time and place for a dog's presence."

A third said, "They can attract grizzlies too."

While many hikers expressed empathy for new pet owners, the consensus was clear: parks like this aren't the place for trial runs.

Another commenter summed it up, saying, "Not a good idea and really uninformed about the environment."

