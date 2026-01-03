'Concerning' new study makes alarming discovery about glaciers: 'We have to act fast'

The connection identified by the researchers is alarming for several reasons.

Experts predict that melting glaciers will increase the number of people killed by extreme floods.

Glacial meltwater can pose life-threatening risks to people living downstream.

What's happening?

As The Independent reported, University of Dundee researchers conducted a study on the risks posed by melting glacial lakes. They found that incidents of glacial lake outburst floods have increased by a factor of three since 2011.

In fact, such incidents have been increasing steadily since the 1980s.

International researchers uncovered evidence of hundreds of previously unreported incidents. They studied documentary records and satellite images over 120 years and identified 609 times glacial meltwater lakes burst their dams and caused flooding.

Why is glacial meltwater flooding important?

First, it's clear and unmistakable evidence of a warming climate and a warning about future natural disasters.

As global temperatures continue to rise, more glaciers melt, meltwater ponds form, and mountain slopes become unstable. These conditions lead to dangerous landslides and threaten the lives of people living in high-mountain regions.

However, the researchers noted that it's not too late to take action and protect our changing environment and vulnerable population groups.

"The concerning thing this research shows is that the number of these incidents remains relatively steady between the 1900s to around 1970," said glaciology and geohazards expert, Dr. Simon Cook, per The Independent. "Then from the 1970s, when we know climate warming has accelerated, they start to creep up, before a threefold increase between 2011-2020."

Dr. Cook added, "We have time to act to prevent them — but we have to act fast."

What's being done to stop rapid glacier melt?

No matter where you live, one of the best ways to save glaciers is to reduce pollution that's causing our planet to overheat.

You can do your part to protect glaciers by voting for pro-climate leaders who advocate for sustainable environmental policies. Learn about what your elected officials believe, and consider supporting those who work to move away from polluting energy sources like gas and oil.

Another way you can help is to make small daily changes in your home and lifestyle. Simple actions such as composting food scraps, eating more plant-based meals, and unplugging unused electronics help reduce environmental strain.

You can also share scientific studies like this one with people you know to inspire action within your community and encourage loved ones to prepare for natural disasters.

Every little bit helps us preserve our world's natural wonders and live more sustainably for our own benefit and the entire planet.

