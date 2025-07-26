Land steward shares heartbreaking footage of local area consumed by aggressive invader: 'All we're left with is a dysfunctional landscape'

A Hawaiʻi-based agricultural cooperative took to Instagram to share a segment of the Hawaiian landscape that had been overrun by invasive plants.

Living Earth Systems (@livingearthsystems) posted a video from Giggle Hill, an area on Maui, which they explain has been overtaken by invasive plants.

"Every single thing you see around you here is crazy invasive," the poster said. "This is a whole area here up at Giggle Hill, and pretty much every single thing you see around you is pretty high up on the invasive species (list)."

"Basically blots everything else out," they continued. "And all we're left with is a dysfunctional landscape." They point out black mold that is starting to cover the trees and ground.

The video does an excellent job of illustrating the dangers of invasive plants, especially in a unique ecosystem like Hawaiʻi. They spread quickly and outcompete native plants for resources, or cover and choke out the native plants by denying them sunlight. And once they're embedded in a landscape as thoroughly as they appear to be on Giggle Hill, they're incredibly tough to clear out for good.

A great way to help out in the fight against invasive species is to rewild your yard. By focusing on planting and cultivating native plants and grasses in your yard, you give the native ecosystem a crucial foothold. Native lawns also encourage and support local pollinators, who may struggle with a more traditional monoculture yard.

Commenters were quick to support the video's position.

"You are correct," one user wrote. "It shows poor land management."

Another wanted to know the process for removing invasives from the property.

"What would be the process to do this?" they asked. "Permission from the land owner, mulch the invasives, plant natives, one acre at a time? I would love to see a lot more of the plants my ancestors would see when they walked the forest but am honestly not sure we can accomplish it without us all working together."

