Officials stunned by massive creature discovered in local waterway: 'Problem that can last decades'

Goldfish may be low-maintenance pets, but they can do damage pretty quickly when released into the wild. A discovery in Pennsylvania is an example of what happens when something small and cute turns into a massive, long-term problem.

What's happening?

A giant goldfish, described by officials as a "megalodon," was pulled from a waterway at Presque Isle State Park in Pennsylvania, according to People. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found the oversized fish during a routine electrofishing survey and used the opportunity to issue a warning: Releasing pet fish into local waterways can cause serious harm.

"Someone released it, thinking they were being kind," the agency wrote in a Facebook post. "Instead, they created an invasive problem that can last decades."

In the wild, pet goldfish don't stay small. They can grow to the size of a football and live longer than in a tank. And they aren't rare. Research from the University of Toronto found tens of thousands of invasive goldfish in Canadian lakes alone, thanks in part to illegal releases and bait dumping.

Why is releasing goldfish a problem?

Goldfish look cute, but they wreak havoc on local ecosystems because they are an invasive species. These bottom-feeders stir up sediment, tear up plants, and cloud the water, making it harder for native species to breathe, eat, and survive. They also reproduce fast and often. Without natural predators in many U.S. waterways, their populations can explode.

Researchers estimate that "millions" of goldfish live in the region's freshwater systems. And with them come disease risks, water quality issues, and major expenses for local governments trying to contain the damage. As the USFWS points out, invasive species can stick around for generations — long after the original pet owner has moved on.

What's being done about this problem?

The most important thing is to never release a pet into the wild. Goldfish, turtles, frogs — even plants — can become invasive under the right conditions. If you can no longer care for your pet, look for a rehoming option through a local aquarium, pet store, or rescue group.

You can also help by not dumping live bait into rivers or lakes and by reporting invasive sightings to your state's department of natural resources. Conservation and awareness efforts such as Minnesota's Don't Let It Loose campaign help spread the word, and artificial intelligence-powered systems such as Epiwatch help detect invasive species and disease outbreaks earlier by analyzing real-time data from multiple sources.

Protecting our waterways protects our communities, and keeping our pet fish out of the wild is one easy step we can all take.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.