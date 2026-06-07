Passerby's photo of towering, pink-spotted plant sparks warnings about dangerous side effects

It can turn public green spaces into health hazards, especially along trails and riverbanks.

A walker in northeast England turned to Reddit after spotting a towering plant with a pink-spotted stalk and giant, spiky leaves — and the response was immediate: stay away.

The post included photos of a 5- to 6-foot plant found during a riverside walk in northeast England.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster asked for help identifying it on r/whatsthisplant, and commenters overwhelmingly said it appeared to be giant hogweed, or Heracleum mantegazzianum, an invasive species introduced as an ornamental plant.

Several warned that the plant's sap can trigger a severe reaction when exposed to sunlight, causing blistering burns that may leave long-lasting scars.

Others pointed to the risk of eye injuries, including blindness, if the sap gets into the eyes.

The original poster said the plant was found "on a wild ramble along a river" and later responded that they would return, record the location, and report it to local authorities rather than trying to handle it alone.

Giant hogweed can turn public green spaces into health hazards, especially along trails, riverbanks, and other areas used by families, dog walkers, and children.

The danger lies in the plant's sap, which commenters described as stripping away the skin's natural protection against ultraviolet light. That means even brief sun exposure after contact can lead to painful burns.

One commenter said the effects "can have effects that last months," while another described being burned through a shirt after unknowingly cutting similar stalks.

Giant hogweed spreads aggressively and can outcompete native plants, making it harder for local ecosystems to stay balanced.

In the U.K., the species is listed under Schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Reddit users urged the poster not to remove the plant themselves, but to contact the local council or environmental health department instead.

That advice reflects common guidance in the U.K., where professionals are often recommended because safe removal and disposal can be complicated.

Commenters also noted the value of mapping sightings. Recording GPS coordinates or using tools such as what3words can help authorities track infestations and plan eradication efforts more effectively.

People who think they have found giant hogweed should avoid touching it with their bare hands, keep children and pets away, and report it.

It can also help to learn the difference between giant hogweed and less dangerous native look-alikes, such as common hogweed or cow parsnip, before taking action in the field.

One commenter added: "Not worth the hassle and pain."

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