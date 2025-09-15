Young women hand-deliver urgent demand to government officials: 'We carried the voices of thousands'

Young Ghanaians are demonstrating the meaning of leadership and climate advocacy, according to News Ghana. Two remarkable young women, Benedicta, a member of Plan International Ghana's Youth Advisory Panel, and Shirley, of the Plan International Ghana Alumni Network, boldly hand-delivered the "Conakry Youth Declaration" to the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment during a meeting in Accra, Ghana's capital.

This declaration was a product of a regional youth forum held in Conakry, Guinea, that united young leaders from 15 West and Central African countries. They are calling for transformative action on urgent issues like governance, education, health, employment, and climate justice.

"We carried the voices of thousands of young people from across Africa," Benedicta said after the presentation, per News Ghana. "This Declaration makes it clear that young people must not only be seen but meaningfully included in shaping policies, accessing opportunities, and driving sustainable change."

Some of the declaration's demands include securing at least 30% youth representation in government decision-making, significantly increasing education budgets through reforms to the curriculum, and taking climate action. They're calling on their government to support youth-led initiatives like reforestation, recycling, and renewable energy projects and to create more green spaces in both rural and urban communities.

Taking local climate action is crucial because communities feel the impacts of rising global temperatures first, whether through extreme heat, flooding, or biodiversity loss. Addressing problems close to home, from greener schools to cleaner streets, is how climate action gains momentum.

Benedicta and Shirley embody how youth leadership can spark transformation. Their determination shows that grassroots action can have a ripple effect, ultimately leading to national and even global progress. With unwavering spirits and bold voices, Ghanaian youth are not just envisioning the future; they are also shaping it.

Their declaration wasn't merely symbolic, as the young advocates hope to bring about real change. "We are determined to hold leaders accountable to these commitments," said Shirley, per News Ghana. "We are ready to partner with [the] government to make this vision real."

