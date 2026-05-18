Fire officials search for retirement home for rescue dog Turi

"If only I lived in Korea, I would adopt him in a heartbeat."

For six years, a rescue dog named Turi has helped save lives in South Korea, assisting emergency crews in the mountains, disaster zones, and other high-risk search operations.

Now, after a standout career in public service, the Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department is searching for a retirement home for the 8-year-old German Shepherd, The Korea Herald reported.

The department's work centers on protecting residents through firefighting, rescue, and emergency response, and officials say Turi will soon be stepping away from that mission.

According to fire officials, Turi is scheduled to retire on May 29 under the National Fire Agency's age rules for rescue dog management. After retirement, he will be available for adoption at no cost, though the department says the process will involve strict screening to ensure he is placed in a safe and stable home.

Turi's service has been significant. Since beginning his work in June 2020, he has been deployed more than 400 times. Officials say he helped rescue four people during search missions, including an elderly resident in Hapcheon in 2020 and a teenager in Sacheon last year, according to The Korea Herald.

His career also highlights the importance of rescue dogs in emergency response. Specially trained dogs can move through rugged terrain, search quickly, and help responders cover ground more efficiently when time is critical. For residents, that can mean faster search efforts and stronger public safety. In outdoor areas where heavy equipment may be difficult to use, rescue dogs can also offer a lower-impact way to support search teams.

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Anyone interested in adopting Turi can get the application from the Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department website and send it to the headquarters' 119 Special Rescue Service no later than May 20. Authorities say that site inspections and internal reviews will take place before the final adopter is selected on May 29.

In a post sharing the news on Instagram, commenters were quick to praise Turi for his service and give well-wishes for his retirement.

"If only I lived in Korea, I would adopt him in a heartbeat," one user wrote.

Another commenter said: "May this hero find a wonderful home with the best fur parents!"

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