Rare, micro creatures spotted in country for the first time ever: 'Remarkable'

"We won't know for certain whether some rarer species will be found again, which makes every sighting exciting."

Two tiny moth species were documented for the first time in Hampshire, the BBC reported.

In the BBC report, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust remarked that these tiny moths were "remarkable discoveries" made during survey sessions at the Pamber Forest Nature Reserve by volunteers using light traps and sugar to attract the moths to tree trunks.

Gelechia scotinella is described by the HIWWT as a small, "chocolate-brown" moth characterized by silver spots, while Haplotinea insectella has a mottled, "pale ochre" appearance, as shared by Suffolk Moths.

According to Norfolk Moths, Gelechia scotinella is a "scarce species" in Britain. They're listed in the proposed Red Data Book and are categorized as "vulnerable" per the 2015 Gloucestershire Key Wildlife Sites Handbook.

"Many of these new arrivals are spreading from southern areas due to climate change, while others are accidental introductions finding suitable habitats in Britain," said Graham Dennis, reserves officer at the HIWWT.

He also noted that while some species have always been there but were elusive, they were able to finally be documented "for the first time in Hampshire" thanks to this year's concentrated efforts.





According to the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, these moth trapping sessions were able to record around 20 new species, including the two tiny moths, with one July session recording 305 species.

Discoveries like this underpin the rich biodiversity that can be found in the Pamber Forest Nature Reserve.

Moths are often misunderstood and underappreciated, but they play a significant role in ecosystems. They're a great indicator species, helping individuals and researchers understand changes in the environment.

Butterfly Conservation noted that, like butterflies, moths support a variety of predators, parasites, and other invertebrates.

They're natural pest control and pollinators too, helping with seed production when they collect nectar and, thus, helping safeguard food supply. A majority of the world's flowering plants and 35% of food crops depend on pollinators like moths. It's estimated that one out of every three bites humans eat is because of these pollinators, the U.S. Department of Agriculture explained.

Individuals who want to help moths and other pollinators thrive can switch out traditional lawns in favor of native plants that support local wildlife and provide them with food and shelter.

Butterfly Conservation also recommends limiting trimming hedges to every few years to create more habitats for moths. If you have a garden, consider organic gardening and minimize the use of chemical pesticides. And because moths are distracted by light, consider turning off all outside or artificial lights.

