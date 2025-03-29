Gardener flabbergasted after watching popular TV show give out dangerous advice: 'I feel like they are just pandering to current trends'

A Reddit user has called out one of the United Kingdom's longest-running TV shows for its alleged hypocrisy when it comes to native planting.

In a thread posted on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, the user said they are "flabbergasted" at how the show "Gardeners' World" encourages people to use non-native plants in their gardens.

"I think I'd be fine if Gardeners' World was honest and featured all these invasive plants without falsely advertising them as good for native wildlife and ecosystem," the original poster wrote. "I feel like they are just pandering to current trends and riding on people's growing awareness about the value of natives by simply adding 'good for wildlife' signifier to everything they showcase on [the] show and dis-informing viewers."

"Gardeners' World" has been on British television since 1968, showcasing some of the country's most beautiful gardens while giving would-be green thumbs advice on how to make their gardens thrive.

But this Redditor believes the show does a disservice to viewers when it recommends plants from Asia and North America rather than those native to the U.K.

"Just because a plant flowers, it doesn't mean it's good for pollinators at all and they likely can't even complete their lifecycle with invasive plants," the OP wrote.

Native plants are vital to the ecosystem. These plant species will grow in a certain area without human interaction and have evolved to thrive in that environment.

They also work harmoniously with pollinators. Bees, butterflies, and other similar creatures spread pollen from these plants, keeping our lawns and gardens healthy. That's why wild yards and natural lawns are considered such eco-friendly options for gardeners.

But native plants aren't always the first choice for some gardeners, who may prefer the look of a flower as opposed to its purpose within the ecosystem. Many commenters on the "Gardeners' World" thread agreed that they have noticed a preference for non-native plants — a preference they hope will change soon.

"Gardening is still about beauty and color for most folks," one wrote. "People like tidy lawns and are disconnected from nature so much that they see thickets as unkempt and a sign of decay or poverty. It's an uphill battle on many fronts."

