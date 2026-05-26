Roly pollies wiped out this gardener's plants, and one common backyard habit may explain why

A gardener's battle with some roly pollies captured the r/gardening subreddit's attention as they tried to figure out how to protect their plants.

What happened?

In the Reddit post, the frustrated home gardener said pill bugs, also called sow bugs or roly pollies, had eaten through their plants consistently.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Both the carnage and the prevalence of the bugs were undeniable in the pictures they shared in the post. They said they had already tried diatomaceous earth, hand-picking, and even diverting the bugs with food scraps to no avail. Now, it was time for the community to get to work on helping the OP.

"Perhaps the soil is too wet, expose the plants to full sun for a couple of days without watering," one user guessed.

In response, the OP revealed that they might have been overzealously watering.

"My above ground beds get full sun for at least 6 hours a day or so, but I do water daily so it probably stays pretty moist," they revealed.

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"I think we solved the mystery," a user wrote while instructing the OP to let the soil dry out and cease daily watering. "It'll also make their roots grow down and get more stable and can get those delicious nutrients."

How can the presence of roly pollies be concerning?

Roly pollies aren't intentionally trying to destroy anyone's garden. They're just looking for food to eat and doing their jobs as decomposers. However, the OP's experience showed that their priorities don't always align with humans', especially if external factors like decaying wood or overwatered soil are present.

There are ways to deal with roly pollies without using pesticides that will indiscriminately kill everything in a garden. Making sure to not create conditions that will bring them upwards is one thing.

What's being done?

Gardeners shared low-toxicity and DIY fixes, including the OMRI-listed bait Sluggo Plus and beer traps. Starting seedlings indoors until they are taller and using a hollowed-out potato as an overnight trap can also help.

For home gardeners, losing seedlings can be frustrating and painful. Young plants are the most vulnerable stage in the growing process. When something wipes them out early, it can mean wasted money and time and a shorter harvest window.

That matters because growing food at home can offer real benefits. It can cut grocery bills, create better-tasting produce, and support both mental and physical health.

It wasn't clear how receptive the OP was to changing their watering habits. They did note that they would try beer traps, Sluggo Plus, and the potato trick.

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