Hiker upset by discovery at popular nature reserve: 'This put a bad taste in my mouth'

"There's a time and place."

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: Reddit

One music lover found the limit of their fandom while strolling through a green space.

In the r/G59 subreddit, a community of fans of the Grey59 record label that represents hip-hop artists, one person shared their irritation at seeing a graffiti tag on a bridge overlooking a river.

"Can we all collectively agree to not deface nature preserves?" they titled the post, which was shared alongside pictures of the offending paintwork.

"This put a bad taste in my mouth," they continued. "I'm a big fan of graffiti, but there's a time and place! Please be respectful to nature, and realize the money put into fixing this could've been used on preservation of nature instead!"

Indeed, the crudely drawn "Grey59" and "G59" tags diminish the impact of being in a natural area. Walking in woodland is a proven way to reduce stress, and seeing something like this is not going to help anyone looking to decompress from the troubles of daily life.

While the original poster raised a good point about a waste of funds, there are other factors to consider. Spray paint cans contain hazardous chemicals like acetone, xylene, and toluene. Spreading volatile organic compounds in an area that would typically provide plenty of fresh air is not something fellow visitors will appreciate. It's not fair to the local wildlife, either.

There's also the possibility this behavior could encourage similar acts of vandalism, which could be damaging to the local ecosystem. Unfortunately, instances of littering, graffiti tagging, and destruction of plants and trees have been recorded at many national parks and outdoor spaces.

No matter how big a fan you are, there's no need to demonstrate your appreciation in this way. Fellow Redditors were annoyed that someone thought this was a good way to express themselves.

"For real, we all love G59, but this ain't the way to show it," one said.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Defacing public places is for losers," added another.

