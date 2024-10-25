Satellite shows startling before-and-after images after extreme weather hits massive US reservoir: 'The impacts ... can have enormous consequences'

There is no sign that the conditions that have stressed these water systems will abate any time soon.

A major U.S. reservoir was close to running dry in July, and satellite images have captured the alarming decrease in water levels.

What's happening?

As Newsweek reported, the Amistad Reservoir that stretches across the border between Texas and Mexico hit record lows July 17, dropping to 1,047.15 feet above sea level.

Using images taken from NASA's Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 and the OLI-2 on Landsat 9 in August — a couple of weeks after the reservoir hit the record low — the publication created a sliding graphic that shows just how much the water depleted.

It's not the only reservoir in the area to drop to alarming levels. The Falcon International Reservoir also suffered from a loss of water during the summer months, and it was just 13.3% full Aug. 7.

The low water levels are the result of a "megadrought" — made worse by planet-warming pollution related to human activity — that's affected the U.S. Southwest since the dawn of the 2000s.

"The drought started around the turn of the century and has carried on pretty much unabated since then, with only limited rainfall providing some relief in some parts," University of Reading hydrology professor Hannah Cloke told Newsweek.

Why is this concerning?

The Amistad Reservoir was created following the construction of the Amistad Dam in 1969, as Newsweek observed. The site is a notable water source for both the United States and Mexico, and it's also crucial for the production of hydroelectric power.

If the reservoir is close to empty, that strains local communities and agricultural sites that rely on the water, while the reduction in electricity generation could also lead to power outages for the areas that are supplied by the hydroelectric plant.

With global temperatures trending upward over the last few decades, there is no sign that the drought conditions that have stressed these water systems will abate any time soon.

The problems associated with droughts, then, look likely to continue, as Penn State geography professor Erica Smithwick previously told Newsweek.

"The impacts of severe drought can have enormous consequences on agricultural ecosystems and water supplies, including declining productivity and reduced groundwater and reservoir supplies that supply fresh water to cities and towns," they said.

What can be done about the megadrought?

While there isn't a quick and easy fix, collaborative efforts to reduce the planet-warming pollution we produce — which traps heat in the atmosphere and encourages extreme weather conditions — can make a difference in halting the megadrought if we're vigilant and consistent.

For example, you can examine your lifestyle and find ways to reduce your personal polluting output over the long term. This can be as simple as eating less meat, or it can be a more major alteration such as investing in solar panels or an electric car — with all three options helping to curb the release of warming gases including carbon dioxide and methane.

But reducing the amount of water you consume, especially if you live in areas affected by drought, is important, too. Turning the tap off while brushing your teeth, collecting rainwater for watering your garden, or even swapping a thirsty monoculture lawn for drought-resistant native plants can all conserve vital resources — and save you money on water bills.

