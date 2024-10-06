Frustrated hiker shares anger after witnessing destructive trend at natural parks: 'It was such a bummer'

A hiker who witnessed a tree being damaged tried to turn it into a teachable moment.

The incident happened this summer on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

"Remember to leave no trace," the poster wrote. "Don't be like these campers who drilled into a tree to hang a flag. It was such a bummer to see while I was at French Beach Provincial Park on the Island over the weekend."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post sparked a healthy conversation on Reddit, with commenters saying the campers should have been reported to park officials, a step the poster did take.

One user complained that people have used social media as a vehicle for tattling when they could address such problems directly, writing: "Go talk to them. Stop being cowards."

Education is indeed a way to prevent criminal and otherwise unsavory behavior. Sometimes, this is as easy as talking to friends and family about your values, while it can also mean starting an uncomfortable conversation with those who litter or leave out garbage.

Being kind and respectful can help disarm the offenders, and modeling friendliness might help, too. If necessary, you could unleash a devastating comment such as: "'Hey, you dropped this. Can't possibly imagine that you'd intentionally throw this on the ground.'" Sometimes, though, it comes down to cleaning up the messes of others.

If you're uncomfortable approaching someone who may be hostile, that's OK. We're all different, and reporting them and their actions to the relevant authorities can make an impact. Visitors, for example, have been fined and even jailed for violating rules at parks around the world. In Canada, financial penalties can reach $25,000 for those who feed, entice, or disturb animals.

It's all about protecting our natural landscapes and the flora and fauna that depend on them to survive, which ensures generations to come can share the same awe-inspiring experiences that began with our ancestors.

