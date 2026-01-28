Gardener shares photo after spotting adorable backyard visitors: 'Ball of fluff'

Planting a native garden comes with many perks, including saving time and money on lawn maintenance, while creating healthier environments for local wildlife.

One gardener experienced these perks first-hand when they found two local foxes cozying up in their backyard garden. The gardener snapped a picture of the foxes and shared it in the subreddit dedicated to celebrating the wild animal, r/Foxes.

"I saw the foxes back in my garden again, seems they love this sunny spot," the original poster shared.

The OP's picture showed two foxes resting in the garden. One fox is curled up mid-nap, while the other is sitting a distance away. Both foxes appear to be basking in the sunlight of the OP's garden.

"Ball of fluff," one user described.

The repeated visits by these foxes suggest that the OP's garden is a healthy habitat that supports native wildlife species.

Native gardens, which contain a multitude of native plant species, provide food, shelter, and safety for many local wildlife species, including pollinators.

Pollinators feed on native plants for nectar and pollen, and they play a key role in the reproduction of native plants, including human food crops — essentially protecting the global food supply.

Native plants are also much easier to maintain than most traditional grass turf in the United States, which is usually an invasive grass species that requires generous watering and frequent mowing to keep it maintained.

You can cut back on the amount of time and money needed to maintain your green lawn by switching to options like buffalo grass or clover, which deliver these time and financial savings, making it more convenient for homeowners while being better for the planet.

Xeriscaping, or landscaping using lawn design principles and drought-tolerant plants that minimize the need for water, can also serve homeowners located in drought-prone areas while maintaining an aesthetically beautiful lawn.

Your lawn may even become the preferred safe space for local wildlife in the neighborhood, as the OP's lawn has become.

"Great photos," one Redditor complimented.

"My fox sleeps like this too!" another user wrote.

