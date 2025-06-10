  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife rescuers respond after fox is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'Avoidable incidents'

"Wire cutters — which can normally get through almost anything — were struggling to cut it."

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A fox was found severely injured from being entangled in a discarded clothes drying rack, the Mirror reported. Luckily, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescued the sly animal.

The injury resulted from its impalement on a protruding wire enclosed in plastic from the clothes rack. The RSPCA told the Mirror that the hurt fox was one of several "avoidable incidents" from people being careless with trash. In this case, the culprits were likely builders in Romford, Essex, who failed to clean up rubble and trash after construction. 

Nicola Thomas, an RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, recalled how "wire cutters — which can normally get through almost anything — were struggling to cut it." While she freed the animal, she had to leave some of the wire wrapped around the injured leg while transporting it to the vet.

The RSPCA has performed such rescues for over 200 years, starting in 1824. The charity even found homes for over 20,000 animals in England and Wales in 2024 and set up 228 pet food banks to help struggling pet owners.

Across the pond, a similar organization helped a fox after plastic got stuck around its neck. Luckily, environmental conservation officers, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and members of the public worked together to capture and help the furry friend. 

In Australia, the dangers of barbed wire fences came to light — they're invisible at night — when a young elk got trapped. However, like Thomas, a man used wire cutters to free the animal trapped upside down.

As the U.K. fox incident showed, proper trash disposal can be a first line of defense in protecting animals and making the work of the RSPCA easier.

Residents can take local action by signing up for one of the 60 types of roles available at the charity. They can also help through Keep Britain Tidy, which has collected over one million bags of litter so far, per the website.

Trash piles often attract hungry wildlife looking for food and/or shelter. Careful cleanup by keeping trash lids tight and using organizations like 1-800-GOT-JUNK to pick up bulk loads can reduce animal accidents, nesting pests, or unwelcome contact with humans.

If you see an animal in need in England or Wales, the RSPCA charity can help. Those in the United States can call the American Humane Society.

