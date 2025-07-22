Wildlife rescuers respond after spotting fox in heartbreaking predicament: 'It could have been much worse'

"It's strange to say, but the fox was lucky."

A red fox in Albemarle County, Virginia, is back to living wild and free, and it is all thanks to a group of caring neighbors and some fast work by wildlife rescuers.

According to Rocktown Now, people in the area had spotted a fox with something strange wrapped around its neck for a while. It turned out to be a piece of broken plastic, probably from a drain cover. The poor fox couldn't move well, and it was likely hard for it to eat or drink.

Neighbors managed to capture the fox, and then a vet team sedated it and carefully cut off the plastic. The fox was skinny and a little dehydrated, but thankfully, the plastic hadn't cut into its skin.

"It's strange to say, but the fox was lucky," Connor Gillespie of the Wildlife Center of Virginia said. "It could have been much worse."

A few hours after the vet team gave the fox fluids, it was doing so well that a Center student took it to where it was found and released it back into the wild.

This rescue shows how big an impact a few caring people can make. It took time, teamwork, and patience, but this little fox got a second chance because neighbors showed up and stuck with it.

It's also a reminder of how dangerous litter is, not only for animals but also for the planet in general.

One piece of plastic almost changed this fox's life forever, so making sure to keep outdoor spaces as clean as possible is one of the best things we can do to prevent these situations.

If you want to do more, you can research how to support local wildlife groups or even donate money to organizations that are working on cool initiatives you can't dedicate time to.

There are a lot of ways to help, so find the one that works for you and save some little friends.

