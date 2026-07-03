England heat wave causes fox to collapse in a garden, rescuers warn of 4 heatstroke signs

Many people may not realize an animal is in serious distress until it becomes visibly weak.

A collapsed fox found during a brutal heat wave in England is turning attention to the wildlife impacts of blistering heat.

What happened?

The Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) shared a video of its team responding after a fox was reported collapsed in a garden during a heat wave that reached nearly 99 degrees Fahrenheit.

The adorable animal had been found in a garden located in the town of Leatherhead.

"This video shows the consequences that last week's heatwave had on our wildlife," WAF said in the caption.

The organization also warned viewers that another rise in temperatures was expected the following week.

In the video, the WAF rescue team rehabilitates the animal, providing cooling, water, and care as it slowly recovers. At the end, the animal lifts its head, seemingly more alert after the ordeal.

The group also highlighted four signs of heatstroke in wildlife, specifically "excessive panting, excessive drooling, uncoordinated movement, and collapsing."

After the WAF saved the animal, commenters thanked the team for its work.

"Thank you for coming to our rescue!" one said. "Really hope he's doing ok."

Why does it matter?

Heat waves are dangerous not only for people but also for animals, which may have limited access to water, shade, and cool shelter. In built-up neighborhoods, hot pavement, dry gardens, and fenced-in spaces can make it even harder for wildlife to escape dangerous conditions.

A fox collapsing in a residential garden is also a sign of how close to home this problem can be. Many people may not realize an animal is in serious distress until it becomes visibly weak, disoriented, or unable to stand.

WAF described the condition as a medical emergency, warning, "Heatstroke can be a severe, life-threatening emergency. Please watch out for [the] signs."

The organization also suggested practical ways to make outdoor areas safer in hot weather, including putting out shallow bowls of fresh water, refilling them regularly, and leaving cool shaded refuges such as long grass and shrubs.

Gardens, courtyards, and community green spaces can all become lifelines when temperatures spike. Noticing a distressed animal and calling rescuers can also make a difference. In severe heat, quick action may keep a collapse from turning fatal.

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