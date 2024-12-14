Scientists make disturbing discovery in Miami's rainwater: 'What happens in one area can impact here, there, everywhere'

"We have to be thinking about how to prevent these … from going all over the world."

Rain in Miami has a disturbing secret: It's carrying toxic "forever chemicals" that can harm people and wildlife, per reports by Phys.org. These synthetic substances, known as PFAS, are hitching a ride on raindrops and spreading far beyond their source, according to research from Florida International University.

What's happening?

For over a year, researchers collected rainwater from three locations across Miami-Dade County. They discovered 21 different types of these contained chemicals, including some that have been banned due to cancer risks, reported Phys.org.

Even more surprising, the scientists found that some PFAS weren't coming from local sources. They were traveling through the atmosphere from manufacturing facilities hundreds of miles away.

"What happens in one area can impact here, there, everywhere," researcher Maria Guerra de Navarro told Phys.org. "We have to be thinking about how to prevent these chemicals from going all over the world."

Why are forever chemicals concerning?

These persistent pollutants are in many everyday items, from non-stick pans to waterproof clothing and food packaging. But unlike most substances, they don't break down naturally. Instead, they build up in our environment and our bodies over time.

Even low levels of exposure can cause health issues, including liver damage, fertility problems, and cancer. The EPA has warned that these chemicals are dangerous at nearly any level, which is especially worrying since they're now falling from our skies.

What's being done about forever chemicals?

Scientists are working hard to track these chemicals and understand how they move through our environment.

Protect yourself and your family by choosing PFAS-free products for your home. Look for cookware labeled as PFAS-free, opt for stainless steel or cast iron pans, and check labels on water-resistant items.

Many major retailers now offer alternatives to PFAS-containing products, which makes it easier and more affordable to avoid these chemicals in your daily life.

🗣️ Do you worry about having toxic forever chemicals in your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The research team at FIU hopes their findings will lead to stronger regulations and better solutions for reducing these chemicals in our environment. By making smart purchasing choices and supporting efforts to eliminate forever chemicals, you can create a healthier future for everyone.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.