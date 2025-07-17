  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife enthusiast stunned to find extremely rare insect not seen in over 50 years: 'This is a special occasion'

"I had a glass of bubbly."

by Michael Muir
"I had a glass of bubbly."

Photo Credit: iStock

When exactly is a good time to break out that special bottle of sparkling wine you've been saving? For one wildlife enthusiast, the answer was the first known local sighting of a moth in more than 50 years.

Fiona Hutchings, a member of the Essex Field Club, made the stunning discovery by chance while carrying out surveys with the group at a farm near Halstead, England.

As she told the BBC, she noticed a "green flash" that turned out to be the extremely rare forester moth. It was the first recorded sighting in Essex since 1974.

She said, "After finding the forester I thought 'You know what, this is a special occasion' and I had a glass of bubbly."

The forester moth is widely dispersed throughout the British Isles but has disappeared from some regions due to habitat loss caused by development. With its vibrant green coloring, it's quite easy to miss in the wild, as Butterfly Conservation Scotland points out.

The moths depend on abundant supplies of sorrel and nectar plants to survive, which can be an issue north of the border due to overgrazing by deer with no natural predators.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Like butterflies, many species of moths fulfill an essential ecological role as pollinators, supporting our food supply. While typically nocturnal, some moths like the forester fly during the day. In dull weather, the forester prefers to take shelter in vegetation.

The Butterfly Conservation notes that moths and butterflies share more similarities than differences, and no hard-and-fast rule to distinguish them applies universally. Regardless, both creatures are hugely important to the overall health of the ecosystems they inhabit.

Other apparently long-gone moths have resurfaced elsewhere in Britain. For instance, the Norfolk snout, so-called for its distinctive schnozz, reappeared after more than a half-century-long absence.

Meanwhile, in India in June 2024, a colorful moth was spotted for the first time in 132 years.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The best way to support these fuzzy little fliers is to create the right habitat for them to thrive, and that effort begins at home.

By rewilding your yard and avoiding harmful chemical pesticides, you can provide them with crucial habitat and help them get right to work free of charge.

That's got to be worth a glass of bubbly, right?

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x