The BBC has set a goal of cutting polluting emissions for its commercial subsidiaries, operations, and value chains by 90% by 2050.

According to Business Green, the broadcaster's new target aligns with the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Net Zero Standard. These standards require companies to cut their polluting gas emissions by 90% by 2025.

It also includes only using carbon offsets for residual emissions.

Carbon offsets, per Climate Portal, are a company or person who funds projects with lower polluting gases, such as renewable energy. A popular method for this is reforestation. These methods can be controversial because they can mean that entities with money can pay for carbon offsets instead of actually reducing emissions.

BBC's new target is in addition to its original goal to cut its polluting gases by 50% by 2030.

"The BBC is fully committed to playing an active role in driving a sustainable media industry, producing internationally renowned content that informs our audiences on environmental issues, whilst minimising operational impacts," the network said in a statement.

Part of BBC's goal is to have a positive impact on nature.

BBC group director of sustainability, Danielle Mulder, said: "Adoption of the long-term targets within the industry standard provides a credible approach that is underpinned by scientific rigor."

According to NASA, reducing global polluting gases to reach the Paris Agreement targets over the next 50 years will have a huge impact on communities. If the targets are reached, it would "prevent about 4.5 million premature deaths, 1.4 million hospitalizations, and emergency room visits, 300 million lost workdays, 1.7 million incidences of dementia, and 440 million tons of crop losses in the United States."

There is tangible evidence of the positive impact that reducing toxic gases can have on communities. For example, a coal plant was shut down in Pittsburgh in 2016 after operating for over 50 years. There was a decrease of 42% in average weekly visits for heart-related illnesses to the emergency room.

You can persuade more businesses to create goals for cutting their toxic pollution by using your purchasing power for good by supporting brands with eco-friendly practices.

